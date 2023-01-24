Business

Acadia Gateway center

Construction of the Visitor Center and Island Explorer hub at the Acadia Gateway Center is expected to begin in 2023.

 CONCEPT ILLUSTRATION COURTESY OF MDOT

AUGUSTA — The opening of bids for construction of the visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton has been postponed again, this time until Feb. 8.

The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) put the project out for bid in early November, with an initial bid submission deadline of Jan. 4. That deadline and the opening of bids were then pushed to Jan. 18.

