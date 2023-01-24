AUGUSTA — The opening of bids for construction of the visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton has been postponed again, this time until Feb. 8.
The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) put the project out for bid in early November, with an initial bid submission deadline of Jan. 4. That deadline and the opening of bids were then pushed to Jan. 18.
Brian Keezer, Gateway Center project manager for the MDOT, said the latest postponement was due to contractors continuing to ask questions about details of the project and needing more time to prepare their bids.
“So, we pushed it out one more time, to February 8, and I'm pretty sure that's in concrete; I hope it's in concrete,” Keezer said.
“There seems to be interest in the project. The contractors are really looking closely at the plans. At least, that's generally what a lot of questions means. So, we’re looking at that as a positive.”
Asked how many bids he expects to receive, Keezer said, “I wouldn't even want to guess. I'm hoping more than one. We probably would be tickled pink with four bids.”
The latest estimated cost of the project is $32 million, and MDOT and Acadia officials are hoping the bids don't come in higher than that.
The Acadia Gateway Center is intended to reduce congestion in Acadia National Park by making it easy for visitors to ride the fare-free Island Explorer buses onto Mount Desert Island rather than driving their own vehicles. The visitor information center is to be staffed jointly by Acadia personnel and the Maine Tourism Association.
