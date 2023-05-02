ELLSWORTH — The owner of five of Maine’s daily newspapers and 25 of its weeklies is exploring what comes next, including the possible sale or partial sale of his holdings. Meanwhile, a new nonprofit has stepped forward as a hopeful buyer.
Camden resident Reade Brower purchased MaineToday Media, the parent company of the Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, from financier Donald Sussman in 2015. Two years later, he acquired the Sun Media Group, which includes the Lewiston Sun Journal and several weekly newspapers. 2018 brought the additions of the Times Record in Brunswick, The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. Long before all that, Brower founded The Free Press in Rockland in 1985. He took over Courier Publications and its three weekly Midcoast papers in 2012.
In a March 30 letter to staff, Brower said that, at age 66, he was “beginning the search for what’s next, whether that be a new steward or perhaps partners willing to join me in carrying the torch. We are watching new ownership models emerge across the country from B-corporations to nonprofit efforts.”
Last week, the newly formed Maine Journalism Foundation announced it was launching a $15 million campaign to buy the Masthead Maine publications. On its website, the group lists Brower’s five dailies and 17 weeklies as part of the Masthead brand. The list does not include The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander.
Bill Nemitz, president of the Maine Journalism Foundation and a former Portland Press Herald columnist, said the group was launching with a “broad objective” to preserve local journalism and that what publications Brower decides to sell – or if he decides to sell at all – would be up to him. But first, the group has a lot of money to raise.
“We’re hoping it’s the sort of thing that you get a little momentum, and it starts to snowball.”
Brower on April 25 said that he has met with the group once. “I let them know that I am open to their plan, as I am to several other traditional and hybrid ideas and initiatives that have been presented to me. Like the other interested parties, they will be welcomed to provide a written proposal that I will give careful consideration to.”
Asked whether he was considering the sale of his MaineStay Media group of papers, which includes The American, Islander, Camden Herald, Courier-Gazette, Belfast Republican Journal and The Free Press, Brower said the focus of current conversations was on papers under the Masthead Maine umbrella and on his commercial printing operations. “At this point, what happens with the MaineStay Group, and other RFB media magazines and direct mail companies remain status quo,” he said.
Brower has been a hands-off owner when it comes to his newspapers. Nemitz remarked on “his willingness to own but not to micromanage.” Preserving and building upon that legacy as a nonprofit that would not be beholden to shareholders would be the goal, he said. He pointed to newspaper sales in other markets, where the new owners sold off real estate and imposed “draconian” newsroom cuts in order to achieve immediate returns on their investment. The Masthead papers own little real estate.
“The local news crisis is real,” according to a statement from the Maine Journalism Foundation. “Newspapers nationwide are threatened by an eroding business model, leading increasingly to an evaporation of local information and a troubling, well-documented negative impact on civic engagement and discourse. Maine has been well-served by a combination of locally owned newspapers, a statewide public media network, and volunteerism driving journalism in the unlikeliest places. But the ecosystem is fragile.
“The Maine Journalism Foundation (MaineJF) believes that healthy communities must have trusted local news sources to hold the powerful to account and have the backs of all Mainers.”
In addition to Nemitz, the board includes former CEO of Graham Media Group Emily Barr and former CEO of The Weather Channel Companies Bill Burke.
Nemitz said there were several different nonprofit models for news organizations, but that the group planned to focus on fundraising first before settling on a corporate structure. The plan would be for a relatively seamless transition for readers and employees. The conversation with Brower thus far has been informal, but “very promising,” Nemitz said. “We really appreciate his willingness to talk to us.”
Brower remains positive about the future of Maine’s newspaper industry.
“The results of great teamwork and solid strategy are evident today: a successful and sustainable media company that has financial stability while doing a necessary and vital service for the state of Maine,” he said in his letter to staff in March. “In a beleaguered industry, Masthead Maine is well poised for the next part of the journey.”
“What I want is to find the pathway forward that is best for all the stakeholders including the employees, the readers, the state of Maine as a whole,” he continued. “It is time to begin that phase, without urgency or desperation. This industry is worth saving. It’s worth fighting for.”