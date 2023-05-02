Business

ELLSWORTH — The owner of five of Maine’s daily newspapers and 25 of its weeklies is exploring what comes next, including the possible sale or partial sale of his holdings. Meanwhile, a new nonprofit has stepped forward as a hopeful buyer.

Camden resident Reade Brower purchased MaineToday Media, the parent company of the Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, from financier Donald Sussman in 2015. Two years later, he acquired the Sun Media Group, which includes the Lewiston Sun Journal and several weekly newspapers. 2018 brought the additions of the Times Record in Brunswick, The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. Long before all that, Brower founded The Free Press in Rockland in 1985. He took over Courier Publications and its three weekly Midcoast papers in 2012.