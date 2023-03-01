TRENTON — A new Jamaican market and takeout restaurant is bringing some fresh flavors to Trenton. Touch of Jamrock, located at 211 Bar Harbor Road, opened on Feb. 6 and offers customers an assortment of imported food and drinks, as well as authentic Jamaican cuisine for takeout.
Business owner Orlando Watson, a native Jamaican who came to the U.S. when he was 21, has been a Maine resident since 2016. After living and working in the Ellsworth area for several years, he decided to branch out on his own to bring the flavor of his former home to his new home.
“A desire to create something of my own,” said Watson on what inspired him to open Touch of Jamrock. “I’ve worked in a couple of restaurants and hotels. I have a business degree too.”
Nearly all the grocery items sold at Touch of Jamrock are imported, and most are difficult or impossible to find at other area stores. The selection ranges from novelty sodas, candies and snacks to standard grocery items such as canned and packaged goods like beans, soup and bread.
“We’re planning to have a full convenience store,” Watson said. “Imported groceries from reputable sources.”
In addition to grocery items, Touch of Jamrock has a kitchen in the back that offers home-cooked, traditional Jamaican cuisine for takeout. The kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a variety of sandwiches, meals, soups and sides.
The takeout menu features Jamaican favorites, including jerk chicken, curry chicken, curry goat, fried plantains, ackee and saltfish, goat head soup, chicken foot soup and oxtail.
Watson has noticed a fan favorite among customers.
“In the food section, the curry goat is quite popular so far,” said Watson of his best-selling menu item.
Watson also plans to add some Maine staples to appeal to the local palate.
“We’ll have lobster and lobster rolls to blend with the local cuisine,” Watson said.
Expanding the takeout into a sit-down restaurant is one of the future goals that Watson has for his shop. With some more growth, capital and staff, he hopes that might become a reality. For short-term goals, Watson plans to introduce delivery for takeout orders.
Another goal of Watson’s is to work more closely with local businesses, farms in particular. While the grocery selection at Touch of Jamrock may be mostly imported, Watson wants to source the ingredients for his takeout dishes from local farms. Watson is currently looking for local goat farmers to supply meat for his kitchen.
“The grocery store is mostly imported stuff, but we have cooked meals that we do from scratch,” Watson said. “It will be good for the community. We’re giving back and supporting other businesses.”
Watson has found that there is good demand for his food, both among native Mainers and newcomers like himself. He hopes to offer other families in the area who are new to the U.S. the comfort of food from back home, and to appeal to the seasonal migrant worker population.
“People are open-minded and open to new stuff,” Watson said.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.