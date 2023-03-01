Business

Touch of Jamrock

Touch of Jamrock owner Orlando Watson (right) with employees Kadian Alexander and Danieliah Bookl.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

TRENTON — A new Jamaican market and takeout restaurant is bringing some fresh flavors to Trenton. Touch of Jamrock, located at 211 Bar Harbor Road, opened on Feb. 6 and offers customers an assortment of imported food and drinks, as well as authentic Jamaican cuisine for takeout.

Business owner Orlando Watson, a native Jamaican who came to the U.S. when he was 21, has been a Maine resident since 2016. After living and working in the Ellsworth area for several years, he decided to branch out on his own to bring the flavor of his former home to his new home.

