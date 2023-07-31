Business

Employee housing begins to take shape

This shared-accommodations facility being built by Witham Family Hotels is located on the corner of Kebo and Mount Desert streets in Bar Harbor.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The Witham Family Hotels employee housing building under construction on the corner of Kebo and Mount Desert streets is coming along and should be ready for use next summer.

The shared accommodations unit will be able to house dozens of seasonal employees.