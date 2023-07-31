BAR HARBOR — The Witham Family Hotels employee housing building under construction on the corner of Kebo and Mount Desert streets is coming along and should be ready for use next summer.
The shared accommodations unit will be able to house dozens of seasonal employees.
“Things are going really well, smoother than we would have anticipated with the challenges today of constructing anything,” said David Witham, owner of Witham Family Hotels. “Hopefully we're moving people in sometime next June.”
The plans for the housing development were approved by the Planning Board in November of 2022, and construction began on the building this April. Now, the structural work of the building is nearing completion.
“I’d say the frame is over 95 percent complete,” Witham said. “The windows will be showing up soon and the siding and roofing will be here in the next week or so.”
The building will be 17,150 square feet in total, and will have 84 bedrooms, 23 bathrooms and eight kitchens. It will house 83 hotel employees plus one manager who will live on site and oversee the property full time. It has not yet been decided how eligibility to live in the new building will be determined, but Witham is leaning towards seniority of returning employees as a determining factor.
SA units are one of the types of workforce housing allowed in Bar Harbor. They are defined as having individual bedrooms with shared kitchen facilities and common areas. SAs fit into three different categories based on their size and capacity. SA-1 structures can house three to eight people, SA-2 structures can house nine to 32 people, and SA-3 structures can house 33 or more people. The new Witham building is an SA-3 structure.
SAs have a lot of flexibility when it comes to who they can house and where they can be located. These housing units do not need to be tied to a specific commercial entity nor do they need to share a property with a business, and they can house people who work for various businesses. This means that the new facility can house employees of any of the seven hotels owned by Witham Family Hotels.
Witham said he hopes to bring seasonal employees out of living quarters in year-round neighborhoods and house them in facilities designed for seasonal workers. This would open up to year-round workers some existing dwellings that are currently housing seasonal employees.
“Once this is complete, we can take an assessment of our housing stock and we’ll be looking at what units we can convert into year-round housing opportunities,” Witham said.