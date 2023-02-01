BAR HARBOR — Destination Health MDI, a year-round health and wellness center in town, recently welcomed Mara D. Raskin as a co-owner and assistant general manager.
Raskin has more than 25 years of business management experience, including over 19 years of private business ownership in the fitness/wellness industry. She got her Pilates certification in 1999 and taught at the Pennsylvania Ballet in Philadelphia. She later opened her own studio, which she ran for over 19 years until it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, she also became a certified yoga instructor.
Raskin received a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Connecticut. She began her corporate career with MBNA America (now Bank of America), where she was hired to manage the customer service department in Camden. She was promoted to vice president of marketing, relocating to Wilmington, Del. She was also a marketing associate at W.L. Gore & Associates, the manufacturers of Gore-Tex.
“I am super excited to be joining the Destination Health team,” said Raskin. “I believe Destination Health has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the ever-evolving health and wellness industry, both mentally and physically.”