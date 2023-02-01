Business

BAR HARBOR — Destination Health MDI, a year-round health and wellness center in town, recently welcomed Mara D. Raskin as a co-owner and assistant general manager.

Raskin has more than 25 years of business management experience, including over 19 years of private business ownership in the fitness/wellness industry. She got her Pilates certification in 1999 and taught at the Pennsylvania Ballet in Philadelphia. She later opened her own studio, which she ran for over 19 years until it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, she also became a certified yoga instructor.

