SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A new eatery is opening where Sips Café used to be. Owned and operated by Huyen Tran and Jeannie and Brenton Anderson, Clark Point Café & Catering at 4 Clark Point Road will be a sit-down restaurant and cafe offering hot breakfast, grab-and-go pastries and coffee, and cold sandwiches and salads.
Tran began Clark Point Catering in 2012 in a small building just down the road from Sips. She developed a close relationship with the Andersons over the years as the three of them worked together on catering projects.
“Jeannie and I had always talked about having a brick-and-mortar storefront,” said Tran. So when Sips Café closed in the summer of 2022, Tran and the Andersons saw their chance. Now, roughly a year later, the café is ready to open in May.
“To the town that had to wait a whole year, we apologize, but it takes time to prepare,” said Brenton.
Throughout the last several months, the team has transformed the building’s interior, hired a cook and serving staff, brainstormed menus and prepared for a successful first season.
Throughout the summer, Jeannie will continue catering operations while Brenton will become executive chef, overseeing both catering and the café. Tran will do a bit of everything. Ella, Tran’s daughter, will be the pastry chef, having sold scones and other confections from a stand on Clark Point Road for years.
The team foresees being open five days a week, with breakfast from 7-11 a.m. “We will serve the classics – omelets and Eggs Benedict,” said Jeannie, “but they will be a little extra, because that’s what we are.”
Tran also has ideas for completely new recipes. “I want to bring an Asian rice bowl to the breakfast table,” she said. “We don’t want the menu to be static; we will be switching things up while always maintaining some of the traditional things.”
After breakfast, the space will be open for cafe-style service for the rest of the day. “I would like the space to be available for people to come in and sit,” Tran said.
“We know that Sips was a great community space,” Jeannie said, “and what we have heard is that people are missing that a lot, so we are kind of hoping to keep it up.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.