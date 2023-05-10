Business

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A new eatery is opening where Sips Café used to be. Owned and operated by Huyen Tran and Jeannie and Brenton Anderson, Clark Point Café & Catering at 4 Clark Point Road will be a sit-down restaurant and cafe offering hot breakfast, grab-and-go pastries and coffee, and cold sandwiches and salads.

Tran began Clark Point Catering in 2012 in a small building just down the road from Sips. She developed a close relationship with the Andersons over the years as the three of them worked together on catering projects.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you