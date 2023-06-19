BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Merchants Association has announced that the organization would be dissolving after 17 years of helping support year-round businesses in town.
Julie Veilleux, co-owner of Window Panes in downtown Bar Harbor and founder of the Merchants Association, said that a lack of volunteers and complications from the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to keep the association afloat.
“We’re a volunteer association, and since COVID, things have really changed,” said Veilleux. “We finally just said the writing’s on the wall – there doesn't seem to be a lot of interest.”
Many small businesses are having a difficult time staying fully staffed, so business owners are unable to donate time and effort to keep the Merchants Association running.
Veilleux, who has run the organization for many years, hoped to pass the torch to another business owner, but finding others with the time to help run the organization has been a struggle.
Veilleux founded the Merchants Association in 2007 in an effort to promote and support businesses that were open for more than the summer tourist season. At that time, many year-round businesses felt that they did not have enough support in the off season. Businesses appreciated the organization’s low dues and its mission of keeping the local economy going in the slow winter months.
“In the height of it when the association was running, we had between 50 or 60 members,” Veilleux said. “All of our banks were members, quite a few restaurants were members, quite a few retailers were members, as well as some activities.”
In addition to supporting year-round businesses, the Merchants Association helped to organize, fund and host some events for residents in the off season. The two big events were the 12 Days of Shopping and Dining in December and the Early Bird Pajama Sale and Bed races in November.
“The 12 Days of Shopping and Dining will not happen,” Veilleux said when speaking of the future of these events. “The Pajama Sale will still happen, but they’ll have to find their funding elsewhere.”
The Merchants Association biggest initiative, its Flag Program, will be kept afloat by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
When the Merchants Association was first founded, many businesses felt it was difficult to advertise that they were open in the winter because many of their business neighbors were boarded up. And because of ordinances in town, businesses could not fly flags to advertise that they were open. The Merchants Association pushed for a change.
“Because of pretty strict ordinance in town, really the only two flags that the businesses were allowed to fly were the American flag or the Maine state flag,” Veilleux said. “We had to get an ordinance change.”
The Flag Program became a way for businesses to advertise that they were open in the fall, winter and spring by flying seasonal flags.
“In the spring, it's a purple flag with a flower; in the fall, it was a maple leaf; and in the winter, it was blue with a snowflake,” said Veilleux.
While the Flag Program will remain as the Merchants Association's legacy for year-round businesses in Bar Harbor, the dissolution of the organization will still be a loss to many.
“I really enjoyed being a part of the Merchants Association. I enjoyed starting it, but it just wasn’t something that I wanted to do forever,” Veilleux said. “I certainly hope our Chamber of Commerce can take on that type of role and continue some of the work that we were doing.”
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.