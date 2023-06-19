Business

The Bar Harbor Merchants Association's winter flag is flown by year-round businesses to let customers know that they are open in the off season.

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Merchants Association has announced that the organization would be dissolving after 17 years of helping support year-round businesses in town.

Julie Veilleux, co-owner of Window Panes in downtown Bar Harbor and founder of the Merchants Association, said that a lack of volunteers and complications from the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to keep the association afloat.

