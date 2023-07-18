NORTHEAST HARBOR — Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Kristi Jacoby of Mount Desert Island has joined its ranks.
After working in the luxury superyacht industry for 15 years, sailing over 100,000 nautical miles, Jacoby moved ashore to her home on Mount Desert Island to start a family. In 2014, she was recruited to join the world of real estate.
“We are pleased to welcome Kristi Jacoby to the Mount Desert Island office,” said President Chris Lynch. “Kristi’s experience in the superyacht industry and her in-depth knowledge of Maine’s real estate landscape, coupled with her commitment to understanding each client’s unique goals, allows her to provide exceptional guidance and support.”
Born and raised in Texas, Jacoby grew up working in her parents’ independent record store, fostering her deep love of music. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, she moved to Chicago, where she spent nine years in nonprofit management with the Arts & Business Council, Trinity Irish Dancers, Prevent Child Abuse America and the Chicago Foundation for Women, honing her skills in strategic planning, fundraising, marketing and public relations.
She met her husband, Chad, in Newport, R.I., and began her maritime adventures on global private and chartered yachts ranging in size from 80-190 feet. After retiring from yachts onboard, Jacoby was a freelance writer and marketing consultant for Dykstra Naval Architects.
Jacoby is currently on the board of Camp Beech Cliff in Mount Desert and recently chaired the camp’s 25th anniversary celebration. When not supporting her daughter’s love of basketball and marketing her husband’s hot sauces, Jacoby enjoys hiking with friends, spending time on the water, and appreciating music and art in all its forms.