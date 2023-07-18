Business

Kristi Jacoby

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Kristi Jacoby of Mount Desert Island has joined its ranks.

After working in the luxury superyacht industry for 15 years, sailing over 100,000 nautical miles, Jacoby moved ashore to her home on Mount Desert Island to start a family. In 2014, she was recruited to join the world of real estate.