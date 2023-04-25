Business

MOUNT DESERT — Caroline Pryor, a Mount Desert resident and former chair of the town's School Committee and fundraising professional, has formed a company to build environmentally sound homes for low- and moderate-income people in Maine.

The employee-owned company, Zero Energy Homes, aims to build modular houses with Maine-sourced materials that, with solar panels, produce more energy than they use. Pryor said she hopes the first house can be built this year.

