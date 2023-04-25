MOUNT DESERT — Caroline Pryor, a Mount Desert resident and former chair of the town's School Committee and fundraising professional, has formed a company to build environmentally sound homes for low- and moderate-income people in Maine.
The employee-owned company, Zero Energy Homes, aims to build modular houses with Maine-sourced materials that, with solar panels, produce more energy than they use. Pryor said she hopes the first house can be built this year.
“We purchased a lot in East Millinocket, and we are planning for the first home to be located there and for it to be owned by Wabanaki Public Health & Wellness,” she said. “That will be our demonstration home.
“Zero energy modular homes are built every day in America. What’s new is doing it at an affordable price.”
Pryor said that doing so is possible by offering a limited amount of customization and by building with less waste and greater efficiency, a practice known as “lean manufacturing.”
“Our competitor is not other modular homes; our competitor is stick-built homes,” she said. “Stick-built on site is a very inefficient process because, with every house, you have to do it all over again. There is a lot of efficiency in producing 20 homes that are all the same.”
Our Katahdin, a nonprofit organization working to promote community and economic development in the Katahdin region, has been serving as the fiscal sponsor for Zero Energy Homes.
The concept for a home construction company like Zero Energy Homes – high quality, high efficiency and low cost –originated several years ago with Pryor’s friend Jim Valette, who is president of Materials Research in Bangor. He shared the idea with Pryor and suggested she see what she could do with it.
“It's really not that hard to do,” she said. “I like to say it's not rocket science, it's good science. It's just smart.
“And if we can do this as an employee owned cooperative, it means the profit will stay here and not be shipped out to another state or another country.”
Because Zero Energy Homes doesn't yet have a modular manufacturing facility, its first house, in East Millinocket, will be built with panels.
“We are raising funds to build a manufacturing facility, and we're looking for space to do it up in the Katahdin region,” Pryor said, noting that it is near the source of wood products and a local supply chain. There also are shuttered mills in the Katahdin area, so there is a need for both good jobs and affordable housing. But Pryor said the company also is looking for other potential manufacturing sites in other parts of the state.
She said the company's first “impact investor” is the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation.
“They have been helping to get us to this point, and they have pledged a construction loan for the first house, a one-year loan at 2 percent interest.”
Pryor said members of Maine’s Indian tribes, known collectively as the Wabanaki, have been working with Zero Energy Homes for the past three years.
“The opportunity to have Maine materials in their homes and to have some input into what makes them attractive to Wabanaki community members is pretty exciting.”
She said Wabanaki Public Health & Wellness, which plans to buy the first house, will probably rent it to one of their employees in the Katahdin area or to another community member.
Pryor said she doesn't know how many houses Zero Energy Homes will be able to build in its first few years. “But we would love to produce 30 to 50 homes per year. To really make a dent in the housing crisis, we have to produce at scale. And we have to figure out how to do it in a quality way and get the price down so that people can have a place to live.
“We anticipate building only two types of homes: a basic model for lower income buyers and a more customized line. About 75 percent of the homes we build will be the basic model.”
Prior said that because there are so many variables and unknowns at this point, she doesn't yet have a price range for the houses. But once they are purchased, they will be relatively inexpensive to live in because of zero energy costs.
Pryor is principal of Zero Energy Homes. Ryan MacEachern, a veteran home construction executive in Maine, is operations director. Andrew Wood, an experienced Maine-based consultant to business startups is director of finance and strategy.
