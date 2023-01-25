Business

BAR HARBOR — In the off-season, when most businesses in town have closed down and boarded up, one restaurant is making its debut. The new eatery, called Pizzeria 131, serves up wings, pizzas, burgers and other comfort foods, and is catering to a unique clientele: one that lives here year-round.

Inside the laidback sports bar at 131 Cottage St., co-owners Ryley O’Brien and Casey Stone can be found pouring beers and dishing out crowd-pleasers to a room full of patrons they refer to as family. Stone, ready with a welcome when the doorbell over the front entrance chimes, can rattle off the names of nearly every guest in the vicinity, along with a repository of other factoids about their lives.

