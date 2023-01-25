(From left) Casey Stone and Ryley O'Brien have been managing multiple iterations of the eatery for years, but at the beginning of this month they officially took over as co-owners and operators of Pizzeria 131 on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor.
(From left) Casey Stone and Ryley O'Brien have been managing multiple iterations of the eatery for years, but at the beginning of this month they officially took over as co-owners and operators of Pizzeria 131 on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor.
PHOTO COURTESY OF PIZZERIA 131
Pizzeria 131 on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor has been serving comfort food to year-round residents since it opened its doors on Jan 1.
BAR HARBOR — In the off-season, when most businesses in town have closed down and boarded up, one restaurant is making its debut. The new eatery, called Pizzeria 131, serves up wings, pizzas, burgers and other comfort foods, and is catering to a unique clientele: one that lives here year-round.
Inside the laidback sports bar at 131 Cottage St., co-owners Ryley O’Brien and Casey Stone can be found pouring beers and dishing out crowd-pleasers to a room full of patrons they refer to as family. Stone, ready with a welcome when the doorbell over the front entrance chimes, can rattle off the names of nearly every guest in the vicinity, along with a repository of other factoids about their lives.
“That’s part of the focus this year, just getting more familiar with everybody, not only their names, but what they do, if they live around town, what their interests are, especially sports-wise,” Stone said.
Behind the bar is a row of flat screens tuned to half a dozen professional sports games. Some folks stop in to watch and enjoy a pint with company, but most come for the mouth-watering food.
In the 131 Burger, one of the most popular food items, beef patties are served smashburger style and come triple stacked. With flavors ranging from margaritas to buffalo chicken to build your own, the pizzas are another fan favorite. For appetizers, Stone recommends the meatballs and cheese and his very own homemade chili recipe.
“I’m very passionate about the quality of the food,” O’Brien said. “I want the food to be good. That's why most people come here for good quality comfort food that doesn’t disappoint.”
His focal point has been on perfecting the two-page menu that may expand to include handheld bites like steak and cheese, a meatball sub and a pulled-pork sandwich. The current offerings have been selected from a list of past hits logged by the duo throughout their years of industry experience.
Before Pizzeria 131’s grand opening, O’Brien and Stone managed the location’s former restaurant, Aloha, which offered a smattering of poke bowls and pizzas. Greg Duprey and George Seavey joined forces with the intent of sprinkling in elements of the previous Tailgates Kitchen & Bar – also headed by O’Brien and Stone – to its newest iteration of seafood fare. They disbanded less than a year later, with Duprey keeping ownership of the establishment.
Duprey decided to restore the place to its former glory of a family-friendly American staple, with O’Brien and Stone by his side as co-owners. The three revamped the interior by taking down the Hawaiian-themed decorations and coating the walls in a fresh layer of paint. O’Brien then crafted the name and logo design on his laptop and their doors were open for business by Jan. 1.
“This restaurant keeps changing, but the address never changes,” O’Brien said about the inspiration for the name.
With the additions of a pool table and arcade machines in the near future, he’s certain locals will be coming back to Pizzeria 131 year after year.
“Casey and I, we haven’t had full control up until this year. I think now that we have full control, like there’s nobody standing in our way,” he said. “The both of us, we understand this restaurant. We’re going to make it work.”
Pizzeria 131 is open daily from 3-9 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
