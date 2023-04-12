BAR HARBOR — Over 70 local leaders gathered at the MDI Biological Laboratory on March 24 for an all-day meeting to discuss the housing crisis on Mount Desert Island.
“One of the principal goals for this meeting was to bring individuals together,” said Marla O’Byrne, executive director of Island Housing Trust and one of the organizers of the event. “Our thinking was that if we could get a group of leaders in the same room, all of whom are already directly working on or considering projects to address the housing crisis, we could work together to identify solutions and create a coordinated plan of action.”
Participants included representatives from local businesses, institutions, nonprofits and municipal leadership from across the island, as well as state government representatives, builders, engineers, developers, financiers and lenders, grant-makers and real estate agents.
Throughout the day, volunteer facilitators worked with breakout groups to identify needs and barriers, to share information about current projects, and to brainstorm strategies and solutions. Major themes from these conversations included the need for more resources and funding mechanisms to address costs of existing housing and construction of new housing; the need for coordination between towns and collaboration around housing related issues and land use regulations that impact housing; and a general cultural awareness of current housing needs, barriers, and solutions currently underway.
“There was definitely a different energy at the Housing Solutions Summit this year compared to past events,” said David Whitham, one of the participants. “Though the issues and challenges discussed were essentially the same, the impact of these challenges had clearly taken root among all in attendance thus creating an urgency to act.
“Whether a business trying to staff up, a town trying to attract teachers, or a younger generation knowing they cannot stay; a sense that we were all in this together bonded the group. I feel more hopeful than ever that the energy from this summit will bring about some desperately needed solutions to help secure the future of MDI for all.”
The summit was organized and facilitated by Noel Musson and Susanne Paul of The Musson Group, a land use planning and economic development consulting firm based in Southwest Harbor that works with and for municipalities, nonprofit organizations, businesses and private individuals on MDI and across Maine.
The Musson Group will produce a summary report of ideas and outcomes from the day, which will include potential working groups and new solution-oriented projects built off the breakout group discussions. A steering committee is working with summit participants to organize outreach and informational events where the public can participate.
In addition to Musson and Paul from the Musson Group, the Summit Steering Committee consisted of O’Byrne, Dave Edson (Friends of Acadia), Misha Mytar (Maine Coast Heritage Trust), Michele Gagnon (Town of Bar Harbor) and Tricia Blythe (The Knowles Company).