BAR HARBOR — Over 70 local leaders gathered at the MDI Biological Laboratory on March 24 for an all-day meeting to discuss the housing crisis on Mount Desert Island.

“One of the principal goals for this meeting was to bring individuals together,” said Marla O’Byrne, executive director of Island Housing Trust and one of the organizers of the event. “Our thinking was that if we could get a group of leaders in the same room, all of whom are already directly working on or considering projects to address the housing crisis, we could work together to identify solutions and create a coordinated plan of action.”