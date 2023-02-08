SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate have appeared in grocery stores, romantic dinner reservations are being made and one can just smell the love in the winter air. In Southwest Harbor, florist Rhoda Burke, owner of Burke’s Hollow on the Westside, is gearing up for one of her shop’s biggest holidays of the year.
“Our Valentine’s Day prep actually starts Dec. 26,” she said. “You know, you have the unloading of vases, water tubes, ribbons, bows, wraps, buckets. There’s just so much to it.”
Rhoda and her husband Franklin bought the flower business in 2019, and what was Westside Florist became Burke’s Hollow on the Westside. The Burkes also own a wreath and Christmas tree business in Sedgwick, the town they call home.
Burke’s Hollow is the only flower shop on Mount Desert Island that is open year-round and is one of two that are open for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day at the shop means hard work, long days, hundreds of flowers and more staff. The Burkes usually have a team of five in the flower shop, but to make all the bouquets, gift baskets and deliveries for the big day, that number quadruples. “I usually bring 14 extra people to work with us for Valentine’s,” Rhoda said.
As of Feb. 2, Burke’s Hollow had received well over 50 orders, but after years in the business, Rhoda knows the majority of orders will come in late.
“I try to encourage the guys to call in early and get their girlfriends or wives or whatever their favorite flowers,” she said. She added that the actual day is always the busiest.
There are a few orders from regulars that she can count on. “I mean, there’s people I can know right now what day they’re going to call and what they’re going to want,” she said. One regular consistently purchases $500 worth of flowers, gifts and candy for his sweetheart.
At the end of the day, though, Burke’s Hollow likes supporting any romantic gesture. “That person buying one carnation is just as important to us as anyone else,” Rhoda said.
“I was scared when I purchased the business that I would lose my passion for flowers doing it 24/7,” Rhoda said, but three years later, as the orders continue flooding in, she still finds that joy in her work. As vice president of the Maine State Florist and Growers Association, a professional certified florist and a Maine master floral designer, she has no problem working under pressure.
Because Rhoda has studied color and design and knows how and where to place each stem, she easily fills vases with flowers of all different shapes and sizes.
“You look at each flower individually,” she said, “and the placement and what it’s going to represent in that arrangement. It’s about making people happy.” With her arrangements, she tries her best to consider personal likes and dislikes, the mood of the holiday or event, and the availability of local flowers.
Rhoda got her start in the flower biz in high school when she had a two-week internship at Fairwinds Florist in Blue Hill, and now it is her turn to help other local florists. “I don’t see them as competition,” she said. “We have to support each other.”
Supporting local and Maine makers is very important to the Burkes. For those with a sweet tooth, a candy case filled with Haven’s chocolates welcomes shoppers as they enter the store, with bowls filled to the brim with caramels, creams, truffles and turtles. For the savory bunch, there are sauces made by Luigi Del Conte in Hancock and Raye’s Mustard from Eastport. There are small fabric gnomes, baskets and coasters made by local seamstress Sheryl Woodward and handmade cards by Greta Hooper. The works of local jewelers are displayed around the store. Homemade cribbage boards, decorative signs and other wooden products are supplied by Mote Designs in Ellsworth. Aromatic and soothing soaps are available from Balsamae out of Swansville.
“It’s the community that keeps us going here,” Rhoda explained. “Small business helps small business.”
Burke’s Hollow on the Westside will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 and from 6 a.m. until the last customer leaves on Valentine’s Day. For more information, visit www.burkeshollowwestsideflorist.com or head over to the shop at 11 Seal Cove Road.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.