BAR HARBOR—A Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the town of Bar Harbor in a lawsuit brought against it regarding a town meeting vote on vacation rental regulations.
The warrant article, which was on the November 2021 ballot, sought to place a 9 percent cap on the total number of licensed vacation rentals for properties that were not in the owner’s primary residence. The measure passed with 60 percent of voters in favor.
The suit, brought by Erica Brooks and Victoria Smith, sought to challenge the vote as well as the procedure that got it to the voters.
At the crux of the case was whether a tie vote by the Planning Board was a no vote, and therefore should have triggered the requirement of a two-thirds vote at town meeting for passage of amendments to the town’s land use ordinance.
At the time the vote was taken the town’s municipal code held a provision requiring the Planning Board to give a recommendation on any proposed amendments by a majority vote. But how it voted mattered in terms of the overall vote needed to pass at the town meeting. If the board recommended a potential change, it only needed a simple majority at town meeting. If the board did not recommend an amendment, it would require a two-thirds majority.
In a meeting in September of 2021, the Planning Board met to make recommendations on the proposed warrant articles to go before voters. With one member absent, the remaining four members voted 2-2 on the question involving vacation rental regulations.
The vote sparked a legal question that hovered over the town for months as members of the Planning Board, Town Council and residents wrestled with what a tie vote meant and whether a supermajority vote was needed.
In October of 2021 the town’s attorney issued a three-page memo to Councilors stating that the Planning Board failed to meet its obligations and that a simple majority would suffice.
The Town Council continued to operate under that assumption and certified the results, entering the newly updated land use amendment into the town code.
Brooks contends in the suit that the town misrepresented its charter provisions and town code in determining that only a simple majority was needed to pass the measure, citing additional times during the process where errors were made.
Superior Court judge Robert Murray did not agree with the arguments, resulting in a summery judgement for the town on April 21.
Murray said in his findings that a 2-2 vote by the Planning Board did not constitute a vote, further pointing to the town code, which reads “the Planning Board shall act by majority vote of the members present and voting.”
As part of his ruling, the judge cited an affidavit from the absent Planning Board member Ruth Eveland who said she was ready and willing to participate in the meeting remotely upon the Planning Board’s approval of a remote participation policy, but that the policy was not adopted until after the votes were taken on the article recommendations, essentially shutting her out from voting. According to the court documents, Eveland said that “if she had been permitted to participate in the September 1, 2021, meeting remotely, she would have voted to recommend adoption," which would have ensured a simple majority vote was needed for passage.
When filing the suit, Brooks, a real estate agent in town, cited concerns that the changes to vacation rental regulations would affect businesses and property values including the sale, and sale price of real estate sold within her business. She also said it was about defending property rights. “It could be a slippery slope if we allow this to go unchallenged,” she said in December of 2021.
Brooks has the ability to appeal the decision. She could not be reached for comment this afternoon; the story will be updated.