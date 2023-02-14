BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory has appointed Gina Rodriguez as vice president of advancement. Rodriguez will lead the laboratory’s advancement team and be responsible for philanthropic efforts.
“We are in a period of unique scientific impact for the laboratory, as we combine our extensive genetic expertise, large-scale research capacity and analytical power with new initiatives in data science and cellular modelling,” said Lon Cardon, the lab’s president and CEO. “In this exciting next phase, philanthropy will play an even more significant role in JAX’s growth and in achieving our aspirations.”
With over 20 years of fundraising experience in not-for-profit organizations, Rodriguez has played a lead role in six campaigns, which collectively raised over $900 million.
She joins the lab from her previous role as Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium’s first chief development officer. Prior to the aquarium, Rodriguez served as chief advancement officer for the Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, where she oversaw strategy for the completion of the school’s multimillion-dollar capital and endowment campaign.
“I’m so pleased to join The Jackson Laboratory and its talented and dedicated team,” Rodriguez said. “This is an exhilarating time as the organization is poised to make incredible inroads in transforming human health from basic research and discovery to the clinic.”