Business

JAX Rodriquez

Gina Rodriguez is the new vice president of advancement at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JAX

BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory has appointed Gina Rodriguez as vice president of advancement. Rodriguez will lead the laboratory’s advancement team and be responsible for philanthropic efforts.

“We are in a period of unique scientific impact for the laboratory, as we combine our extensive genetic expertise, large-scale research capacity and analytical power with new initiatives in data science and cellular modelling,” said Lon Cardon, the lab’s president and CEO. “In this exciting next phase, philanthropy will play an even more significant role in JAX’s growth and in achieving our aspirations.”