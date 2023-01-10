Business

Passengers board one of the propane Island Explorer buses at Jordan Pond House. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM

TRENTON — In an effort to hire enough drivers for the Island Explorer bus system this summer and fall, Downeast Transportation is raising wages and offering bonuses for weekend and evening shifts.

Paul Murphy, executive director of Downeast Transportation, said a full complement of drivers is 120. Last season, the bus system had, at most, 95 drivers, which led to some curtailment of service at certain times on certain routes.

