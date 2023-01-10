TRENTON — In an effort to hire enough drivers for the Island Explorer bus system this summer and fall, Downeast Transportation is raising wages and offering bonuses for weekend and evening shifts.
Paul Murphy, executive director of Downeast Transportation, said a full complement of drivers is 120. Last season, the bus system had, at most, 95 drivers, which led to some curtailment of service at certain times on certain routes.
Last year, the starting salary for drivers was raised to $20 an hour. This year, the starting hourly rate will be $23. Wages will be higher for returning Island Explorer drivers.
And this year, for the first time, drivers will be offered bonuses for weekend and evening shifts. The bonuses will be $50 per day for weekends and $5 per hour for hours after 6 p.m.
“We are hoping the (bonuses) will attract drivers to those shifts because we had a lot of difficulty filling them last year,” Murphy said.
Like many other local enterprises that are looking to hire workers, Downeast Transportation is finding that the lack of affordable housing is a big obstacle.
“If you're trying to attract someone from outside of, say, a 50-mile radius, they need housing, but there's very little available here, and what there is is astronomically expensive,” Murphy said.
“And with an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, almost everybody who wants a full-time, year-round job has one. So, trying to attract someone to come for four months, when they might be able to have more security somewhere else, is an issue.”
The fare-free Island Explorer bus system serves Acadia National Park and surrounding communities.
