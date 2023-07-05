MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — In an unwelcome twist, May flowers brought June showers this year.
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northern/Eastern Maine June 2023 Climate Monthly Summary, June’s temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees below average.
The NOAA weather station in East Surry recorded 5.1 inches of rainfall and an average temperature of 58.6 in June 2023 compared to an average of 4.7 inches of rain and 60.6 degrees since 2000.
The Islander spoke to business owners and managers across MDI to find out how recent weather patterns have been affecting business.
Chamber of Commerce
Peter Huckins works in the information office on the corner of Maine and Cottage streets in downtown Bar Harbor. There, he helps people understand bus routes, and find restaurants, activities and rentals.
“Most people have been pretty cool about it,” he said about the rainy weather this June, “but some do get discouraged.”
Huckins said that people are disappointed when excursions they planned, such as boat tours, get canceled. But he can usually point them in the direction of a new activity.
Huckins often suggests going to areas of Acadia National Park that are wooded and have the cover of tree canopies, like the area around Sieur de Monts Spring. He also sends people to Mount Desert Island Oceanarium and Education Center and the Abbe Museum for dry, educational exploration.
Outdoor recreation industry
Chris Strout, the owner of Acadia Stand Up Paddle Boarding, said that his business is currently operating at about 50 percent capacity as compared to previous years.
“People look at the forecast and see it is a 40 percent chance of rain, and that is a 100 percent chance they are not going outdoors,” said Strout, who tries his best to adjust his SUP tours depending on the weather.
The company can offer wetsuits and other gear to help participants stay warm and comfortable, but Strout said many are still hesitant.
“We have a lot of options to get out of the wind or the fog, we do a significant amount of stuff on lakes,” he said. But he has still seen a drop in bookings both for tours and rentals.
This drop affects his staff. “I have guides who just don’t have work right now,” he said.
Similarly, Glenn Tucker at Acadia Bike and Coastal Kayaking Tours said the weather is affecting his business “horrifically.”
“I am in my 28th year and this is the worst June weather-wise I have ever seen ... but we will weather the storm,” he said.
Acadia Bike and Coastal Kayaking is fully staffed this year, but Tucker said it is hard for his staff to guide when there isn’t much business.
Overall, Tucker found that it is not that people are canceling – they are not booking services in the first place. But he is saying positive.
“July and August are when we really make our living,” he said. “When the warm weather comes, we will be ready.”
Tom Cat Tide retail store
“I have sold a lot of rain ponchos,” said Debbi Estep, a co-owner of the small boutique in Southwest Harbor.
Jewelry, clothing, home décor and accessories are among the shop’s inventory.
“We are a little bit down just because there are not as many people out walking around when it is pouring,” said Estep.
But she also noted that tourists and summer residents are still arriving, and she looks forward to an uptick in business after the Fourth of July.
Seafood Ketch Restaurant
Situated on the Bass Harbor shore, Seafood Ketch Restaurant usually has a colorful view of the sunset. But lately, rain and fog have limited that perk of dining there.
“This is definitely the slowest start to summer we have seen,” said owner Ryan Lynde.
Lynde said that while they are still serving a lot of tourists who came from farther away and booked their trips in advance, “the main crowds we’re missing are day trippers from inland and people from Boston who might come up for the weekend.”
Lynde noted one positive effect of the rain is that campground people are coming in more because they cannot cook out.
In terms of staff, Lynde said, “It is a little bit easier to staff because you need fewer people, but it takes longer to train when you only have so many shifts available.”
Lynde said this has given his new staff little chance to experience and prepare for the upcoming busy season.
Overall, the Ketch is not as far behind as Lynde would expect.
Lynde compared this June to Junes before the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are more people back to work and kids are back in school” he said, so summer is getting a later start than it may have during the height of the pandemic.
Hospitality
“People are a little stir crazy when it is raining,” said Josh MacDonald, front office manager at Bar Harbor Inn. “If it is the rainy day, it kind of sets a tone, and now a whole month has been like that.”
MacDonald said that people are shifting the dates of their reservations depending on the weather, staying longer or leaving earlier.
“We’re still busy, but instead of being at 94 or 96 percent (capacity), it stays around 85 to 90 percent,” he said.
The weather also determines the use of the hotel’s outdoor dining terrace, which, in good weather, is open well into the evening. On rainy days, the terrace closes, and the indoor dining is open only until 2 p.m. MacDonald said this affects staff because there is less work to go around.
Donna Beals of Mount Desert Campground on Route 3 emailed the Islander about how the weather is affecting the camping industry on the island.
“This is our 65th year of operation,” she wrote. “The Craighead family has owned Mount Desert Campground since 1984. We cannot remember a season like this one, with no break in the weather pattern in sight.
“We’ve definitely seen an impact ... cancellations are up, especially for weekend reservations.”
Beals explained that the campground relies heavily on tent campers rather than visitors in trailers or RVS. “Campers arrive hoping for a change in the weather,” she wrote, “only to pack up and leave because their tents are wet and sleeping bags are soggy.”
Beals said that the cancelations have impacted their business financially, but that is compounded by a lack of boat rentals and firewood sales.
Beals credited her staff and wrote, “Just like all of us, the lack of sun is having an impact on their psyche. They are working extra hard to keep the restrooms and sites clean, but all of the mud and wet pine needles are making a lot of extra work for them.”
“The majority of our guests have remained positive and promise to return,” Beals said.