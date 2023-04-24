CRANBERRY ISLES — Maybe, just maybe, the new Great Cranberry General Store will open before too much of the summer is gone.
Plans have been submitted to the town and it is now going through the permitting process.
The new store will be built on the site of the one that burned to the ground in the early morning hours of Dec. 27. Because there was virtually nothing left of the store, the cause of the fire could not be determined.
The general store had been owned since 2009 by Great Cranberry summer resident Janice Murch. She told the Islander a few days after the fire that she planned to rebuild as soon as possible.
“It's good for the community in terms of being able to get groceries, but also just as a place to go,” she said. “People sit on the front porch with a cup of coffee and talk to each other. And that doesn't happen a lot of places anymore.”
Dennis Dever, the town of Cranberry Isles code enforcement officer, said last Friday that the proposed rebuild is in the permitting phase.
“There are a few things they need from the state fire marshal’s office, and that will pretty much complete the application for the building permit to go to the Planning Board for what should be a pretty routine shoreland zoning review,” he said. “Everybody definitely wants that store back.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.
