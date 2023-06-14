Business

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Holly Masterson and David Horner have fished together here for over 20 years. They have traded lobster traps for sand traps at their new 18-hole, waterfront-themed mini golf course located at 55 Main St. Their new venture, Golf of Maine, will open for its first season on Wednesday, June 21.

Masterson and Horner purchased the property in 2020 and planned to use it as a vendors market. “But it wasn’t really enough to support the property” explained Masterson.

