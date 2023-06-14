SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Holly Masterson and David Horner have fished together here for over 20 years. They have traded lobster traps for sand traps at their new 18-hole, waterfront-themed mini golf course located at 55 Main St. Their new venture, Golf of Maine, will open for its first season on Wednesday, June 21.
Masterson and Horner purchased the property in 2020 and planned to use it as a vendors market. “But it wasn’t really enough to support the property” explained Masterson.
“Golf was always Dave’s thing,” she said, “and I was all about mini golf, so as soon as Dave mentioned a course, it was just yes, all in, yes.”
The property will remain home to Rodick’s takeout and Frankie’s Barbeque, where patrons can grab a burger or lobster after their golf game.
Golfers will buy tickets and select their ball and club at a window in the green barn clubhouse at the base of the tiered course. This clubhouse will also eventually offer concessions like slushies and popcorn. Two parking lots provide ample space for both cars and buses, and an event area is available just outside the clubhouse.
Designed and installed by Harris Miniature Golf Courses Inc. out of Wildwood, N.J., the course takes players up, over and through ocean-themed obstacles.
“The course is slightly challenging,” said Masterson, who has played each of the 18 holes several times throughout the planning process.
The first nine holes are Americans with Disabilities Act accessible. “Stroller, wheelchair, whatever the need, you can play the first nine holes, or play them twice,” Masterson said. After the ninth hole, stairs lead golfers up the hill toward more challenging aspects of the course.
The natural stone ledge of the hill can be seen between the landscaping of native plants and water features that cascade between various ponds. The use of natural material complements the views of Beech Mountain from the top of the course. “We have gorgeous sunsets,” Masterson said.
Informational placards about the history of Maine’s fishing industry will be placed throughout the course, along with three different boats, lobster traps, a large drag net and sea creature figurines. Local artist Michael Duffy has designed obstacles within the course along with a large course map.
“We want it to be educational and fun,” said Masterson, who has worked as a fisherman for most of her life. Masterson and Horner plan to add a museum space and touch tank to their concessions building.
“The miniature golf course is part one,” explained Masterson. “Part two of our business is to create an element of fishing history and educational experiences.
“We are working on putting together a gift shop, touch tanks, photographs and artifacts and interactive experiences to show what it’s like to be fishing in the Gulf of Maine.”
This year, Masterson will manage the course alongside her daughter, Eden, and Horner’s daughter, Grace. The team has already lined up several events, starting with their grand opening celebration on June 21.
“On June 24, we are hosting the Southwest Harbor & Tremont Ambulance mini-golf tournament,” said Masterson, “and various camps and school programs will be visiting us this summer.”
Golf of Maine is also equipped to host birthday parties, team-building events and field trips.
