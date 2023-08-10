SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sawyer’s Market on Main Street is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year – as well as its first year under new ownership.
Owner Lio Cook told the Islander that throughout the past 12 months, they have felt the pressure “to be a 75-year-old business from day one.”
The specialty grocery store was established by Ralph Sawyer in 1946. The business changed hands in 1959 when Donald Worcester bought it. It stayed in the Worcester family until 2020 when, after a furnace malfunction covered the store with soot, Donald’s son Brian decided to close the store and sell the building.
The Islander reported on the closure of the store and its effect on the community, which had come to rely on Sawyers throughout the years.
David Milken of Sutton Island bought the building from Worcester and completed extensive renovations, hoping to keep the store alive. In January of 2022, Cook signed a lease and opened a new LLC to restart the business.
Now, one year later, Cook said, “The learning curve was so high, it was so hard, expectations were so high.” But their resolve remains. Cook said just as the Worcester’s had, they are “doing the best they can for people.”
For Cook that means sustainable, locally sourced goods. “The reason that I do this is because I am terrified of what will happen if I don’t,” said Cook, whose mission of suitability is driven by climate change.
Cook said that they stuck with the name “because what people were missing was Sawyers.” The store is different than it was “because we are different people ... we couldn’t express the things that Brian and Don and Mary and Ralph expressed if we tried.
“But we are trying to be the old store in that we want this to be a place where people bump into their friends.”
Cook said that it is also important to them to give back to Southwest Harbor and to participate in the local economy. “Some of the people who are at the top of my mind are my employees and their children,” Cook said. “I want to be supporting the lives of people who live in Southwest Harbor.”
Sawyers sells 160 Maine Made brands, produce from local farms and locally made foods. Cook intends to remain open through the winter as the store enters its second year and maintains its 75-year legacy.
Sawyers is located at 344 Main St. in Southwest Harbor and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.