Business

Sawyers Market Cook

Lio Cook, owner of Sawyers Market in Southwest Harbor, stands near the store’s wine display shelving that was part of the original store.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sawyer’s Market on Main Street is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year – as well as its first year under new ownership.

Owner Lio Cook told the Islander that throughout the past 12 months, they have felt the pressure “to be a 75-year-old business from day one.”

Tags

Recommended for you