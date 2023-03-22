Business

BAR HARBOR — Brasserie Le Brun, a French restaurant marked by fresh, local ingredients elevated by masterful techniques, plans to open at 74 Cottage St. on June 1.

Restaurateur Michael Boland of Havana and Choco-Latte partnered with Zach Firestein and Kat Dougan, formerly at Hearth and Harbor, to bring the new cuisine to town.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

