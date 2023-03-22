BAR HARBOR — Brasserie Le Brun, a French restaurant marked by fresh, local ingredients elevated by masterful techniques, plans to open at 74 Cottage St. on June 1.
Restaurateur Michael Boland of Havana and Choco-Latte partnered with Zach Firestein and Kat Dougan, formerly at Hearth and Harbor, to bring the new cuisine to town.
“In business, you go two ways – you either take something and make it better, or you introduce something that hasn’t been there before,” Firestein said. “And I just have this feeling inside me that all food roads end in France.”
After cutting his teeth under George Perrier at the now-shuttered Philadelphia classic Le-Bec Fin, Firestein takes on the title of executive chef at the brasserie.
“People think of French food as being stuffy and staunch. It isn’t,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s very homey, it’s very comfortable – it’s fun.”
Firestein is pulling inspiration from French-Canadian dishes of Quebec, New Orleans and Paris to create a dining experience that’s not “like every other French restaurant,” he said. The menu is still under wraps but will include staples like steak frites, roast chicken, pâté and a seafood tower. There will also be an extensive wine list and several draft beers.
“Because we’re serving something as simple as a roasted chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, it’s about being as precise and thoughtful as possible in every element so it is great,” Firestein said.
Brasserie Le Brun roughly translates to “brown brewery.” The name pays homage to the Brown family who have owned the Cottage Street building since 1904. After Brown’s Furniture closed, it operated as the Bar Harbor Times office and then as a salon until Boland’s most recent transfer in December 2022.
Once fully renovated, the brasserie will feature a large bar and walk-in high tops, with reserved seating lining the first floor and indoor balcony overlooking the right-hand side. For larger parties, the cellar will transform into a private dining area. In keeping with the theme, wood panels and tables will flank the restaurant.
The second and third floors will have employee housing, but Boland said that will not come to fruition by the restaurant’s opening date. Currently, Boland is looking to fill staff positions with housing available at other locations.
“This isn’t going to be fancy, there’s no white tablecloths, but the service is going to be really high,” Boland said.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.