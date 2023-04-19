BAR HARBOR— It is out with the old and in with the new for a building recently demolished at the corner of Kebo and Mount Desert streets in town.
Over the last two weeks, the building at 39 Kebo St., owned by the Witham Family Limited Partnership, has been taken down to make way for a shared accommodation dwelling to be used for employees of Witham-owned hotels.
The first large-scale project of its kind to be built in town was made possible under a set of zoning changes passed in June 2020 that included three levels of shared accommodations. That use is defined as unrelated occupants living in separate furnished bedrooms but sharing common spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms.
The now-demolished building was once the breakfast room for the Quality Inn across the street. Witham sold the hotel at 40 Kebo St., now called Port Inn, but retained the rights to 39 Kebo St.
A new 17,150-square-foot building slated to be built on the lot will include eight parking spaces, eight kitchens and 23 bathrooms. It will provide accommodation for 84 employees. A manager will live in a first-floor apartment year-round to maintain the property. An opening date is tentatively set for April 1, 2024.
During the application process before the town, David C. Witham, owner of Witham Family Limited Partnership, said his goal with the project is “getting seasonal employees into this type of housing and getting them out of some of the neighborhoods they’re in now and returning those homes back to year-round homes.”