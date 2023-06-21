BAR HARBOR — In 1973, when Cheryl Libitzki was 19 years old, she moved to Mount Desert Island and found that there were no dance schools nearby. Spurred by her former dance teachers in Connecticut and fueled by her love of dance, she opened The Libitzki School of Dance on the second floor of the Episcopal Church in Northeast Harbor.
Fifty years later, The Libitzki School of Dance in Ellsworth celebrated its anniversary on June 17 with a recital at MDI High School. The show, an annual tradition, started with a rendition of “Alice in Wonderland” performed by high-school-age dance students. A ballet, “Alice and Wonderland” was complete with a set and character costumes. Afterward, dance numbers in ballet, jazz and tap were performed by each dance class, with a finale tap number featuring Libitzki.
Almost all the school’s 63 students, from ages 2 1/2 to 18, performed in the show. They had been practicing for months. Parents, friends and family filed into the school’s auditorium to watch. They were joined by Maine Senator Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth).
After the show, Sen. Grohoski presented Libitzki with an official letter of congratulations signed by State Senate President Troy Jackson, Secretary of the Senate Darek Grant, Maine Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross and Clerk of the House Robert B. Hunt. The document recognized the 50 years that Libitzki has dedicated to her dance school.
“My sister was one of my first dance students,” Libitzki said of her younger sister, Christina Krenicki, who now teaches alongside her and has shared in Libitzki’s journey through many different versions of her dance school.
Over the years, the school has moved from locations on MDI to the Hancock Town Office, a space above Rooster Brother in Ellsworth, a fitness center in Machias and back to Ellsworth.
Throughout her time as a teacher, Libitzki studied how to teach the Vaganova ballet method at the John Barker School of Dance in New York City, was invited to watch the International Ballet Competition in Moscow, Russia, and participated in a cultural exchange program with a dance school in Moscow.
Libitzki also had the pleasure of teaching her three daughters to dance. Last year, her daughter Chelsea Vietti and son-in-law Justin took over the school. “To me, it’s a blessing that Chelsea and Justin have stepped up,” said Libitzki. Now Libitzki enjoys teaching dance while the Viettis take on the administrative side. Both Vietti and Libitzki continue to teach alongside Krenicki and another long-time teacher, Grace Clayton.
“I still love what I do, and I have total faith in the material,” said Libitzki of the Vaganova method.
Vaganova is a style of ballet instruction developed by Russian ballerina Agrippina Vaganova. It involves gradually introducing students to dance techniques. The training is progressive and works on building strength and flexibility while minimizing injury.
Vietti intends to continue this tradition of teaching for years to come. “You really have to focus on your body and what it is able to do,” she said. “It does take a level of commitment and patience, but your body can learn to do amazing things.”
Vietti explained that all she has wanted is for kids to love dance and to provide a fun environment and a safe environment for them. “I want everyone to have a space to dance.”
Libitzki added that despite seeing students, at times, only once or twice a week, they really get to know and love them.
This was Vietti’s first year running the end-of-year recital with a full, live audience. She has watched her mother put on recitals year after year with the help of her father, who creates sets and costumes for each show. “This was our first ‘normal’ show since the pandemic,” Vietti said.
The show on Saturday was out of the ordinary because, at the end, Vietti surprised her mother, and the audience, with a slide show commemorating Libitzki’s many years of teaching.
Vietti hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps for many years to come and to help students find a love of dancing. The Libitzki School of Dance is located at 75 Washington St. in Ellsworth.