BAR HARBOR — In 1973, when Cheryl Libitzki was 19 years old, she moved to Mount Desert Island and found that there were no dance schools nearby. Spurred by her former dance teachers in Connecticut and fueled by her love of dance, she opened The Libitzki School of Dance on the second floor of the Episcopal Church in Northeast Harbor.

Fifty years later, The Libitzki School of Dance in Ellsworth celebrated its anniversary on June 17 with a recital at MDI High School. The show, an annual tradition, started with a rendition of “Alice in Wonderland” performed by high-school-age dance students. A ballet, “Alice and Wonderland” was complete with a set and character costumes. Afterward, dance numbers in ballet, jazz and tap were performed by each dance class, with a finale tap number featuring Libitzki.