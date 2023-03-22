BAR HARBOR — Despite a vote from the Town Council at its last meeting approving to sell a 696-square-foot piece of land to the Black Friar Inn at a discounted price, the inn’s owners have asked the council to reconsider.
Owners Steven Woitasek and Deborah Vickers initially offered to pay $53,295, which had been the appraised value two and a half years ago when the matter was first brought before the Town Council. Council member Jill Goldthwait suggested a lesser amount, citing the length of time it took the council to act and the fact that the town had only paid $1 for the property more than 40 years ago.
At a council meeting March 7, a motion was passed to update the purchase price to $6,500 less $5,500 of rent paid, or $1,000.
On Tuesday, Goldthwait moved to reconsider the motion, at the request of Woitasek and Vickers, to swap out the outstanding $1,000 price tag with one totaling $51,695. The amended amount was discounted by $1,000 to cover two years’ worth of rent as well as appraisal costs of $600 incurred by the owners.
“We feel like, both Deb and I, that given the fiscal conditions [of the town] currently, that it is only fair,” said Woitasek. “If we were doing this as a private sale, we would definitely be paying an appraised value price and we feel it is only fair to pay the town an appraised value price for the property.”