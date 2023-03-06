Business

BHBT gives to MDNA

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presents a donation from the bank’s Casual for a Cause program to Mount Desert Nursing Association. Pictured (from left) : Josh Yarbrough, BHBT vice president, community banking relationship manager; Abby Welch, BHBT customer service representative; Krystal Jordan, BHBT vice president, community banking relationship manager; Pam Curativo, BHBT personal banker; Katie Verville, MDNA clinical manager; and Amy McVety, MDNA executive director.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BHBT

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $21,000 in donations to seven nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents, including $2,577 to Mount Desert Nursing Association here on the island.

MDNA is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the health, safety and independence of Mount Desert Island residents and those of neighboring towns through the delivery of skilled nursing and other in-home health care services, advocacy, education and prevention programs. Learn more at www.mountdesertnursing.org.