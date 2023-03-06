Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presents a donation from the bank’s Casual for a Cause program to Mount Desert Nursing Association. Pictured (from left) : Josh Yarbrough, BHBT vice president, community banking relationship manager; Abby Welch, BHBT customer service representative; Krystal Jordan, BHBT vice president, community banking relationship manager; Pam Curativo, BHBT personal banker; Katie Verville, MDNA clinical manager; and Amy McVety, MDNA executive director.
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $21,000 in donations to seven nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents, including $2,577 to Mount Desert Nursing Association here on the island.
MDNA is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the health, safety and independence of Mount Desert Island residents and those of neighboring towns through the delivery of skilled nursing and other in-home health care services, advocacy, education and prevention programs. Learn more at www.mountdesertnursing.org.
“The funds donated from the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Casual for a Cause program will help us at the Mount Desert Nursing Association continue to deliver care to our island and neighboring town community members,” said MDNA Executive Director Amy McVety.
“The amount donated is a little more than the equivalent of payment for one patient for one month of care and can also help to supplement some of our private pay patients who are not able to fully compensate us.”
The other recipients include Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers, serving Lincoln and Sagadohoc counties as well as Brunswick and Harpswell; Island Nursing Home of Deer Isle; Midcoast Habitat for Humanity, which serves Knox County; David’s House of Lebanon, N.H.; Brandon Area Rescue Squad of Vermont; and Pittsford First Response Squad of Vermont.
BHBT employees contributed donations through the bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause. Participating employees dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a bi-weekly payroll deduction made to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then vote on which nonprofits will receive their contributions. Employees have donated more than $200,000 since the program begin in 2018.
“This program is proof that good things happen when we work together,” said Jack Frost, BHBT vice president/director of community giving.