Business

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has awarded $7,500 to five food pantries working to address food insecurity in Hancock County.

BHBT recently presented $1,500 each to Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Emmaus Homeless Shelter and Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, both in Ellsworth, Blue Hill’s Tree of Life Food Pantry and Westside Food Pantry, which serves Mount Desert Island.