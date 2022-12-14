(From left) Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Senior Vice President and Director of Community Banking Steve Gurin, BHBT personal banker Claire Ohmeis, BHBT Senior Vice President and Regional Market Manager Lisa Parsons, BHBT customer service representative Samantha Higgins and Westside Food Pantry Board member Dean Henry.
(From left) Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Senior Vice President and Director of Community Banking Steve Gurin, BHBT personal banker Claire Ohmeis, BHBT Senior Vice President and Regional Market Manager Lisa Parsons, BHBT customer service representative Samantha Higgins and Westside Food Pantry Board member Dean Henry.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BHBT
(From left) Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Vice President and Director of Community Giving Jack Frost, Bar Harbor Food Pantry manager Sara Graves and pantry Executive Director Tom Reeve.
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has awarded $7,500 to five food pantries working to address food insecurity in Hancock County.
BHBT recently presented $1,500 each to Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Emmaus Homeless Shelter and Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, both in Ellsworth, Blue Hill’s Tree of Life Food Pantry and Westside Food Pantry, which serves Mount Desert Island.
Last month, the bank pledged to match up to $1,500 in donations made to the food pantries between Nov. 17 and Dec. 2. Each food pantry met the fundraising goal to secure the full amount of matching funds from the bank.
“Food insecurity is, unfortunately, all too real for many families and individuals in Hancock County, and we feel it is important to support the food pantries who work tirelessly to ensure no one goes hungry in our community,” said Jack Frost, vice president of Community Giving at BHBT. “While we know that our donation will make a positive impact, we also encourage our friends and neighbors to consider making their own personal donations to the food pantries to help those in need during the holiday season and the winter months ahead.”