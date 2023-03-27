BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has hired its next executive director. The Board of Directors announced on Monday that it will welcome Everal Eaton to the organization on April 3.
Eaton has worked with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., since 2015, where he served as senior director of operations. He helped the organization through two strategic plans – a rebrand of the organization and the establishments of the Young Professionals Council, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and the Nonprofit Council, according to information from the Chamber.
“I am honored to be selected by the Board of Directors to serve as the next executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce,” said Eaton. “I am a strong believer in the crucial role a Chamber of Commerce plays in the health of a community.
“It truly is an incredible opportunity to take this position at an organization with such a strong legacy dating back to 1969 when the Chamber was formed. Bar Harbor … is a beautiful community that I am extremely excited to join. I am looking forward to working with the Chamber staff, board and community in the coming weeks to help the organization meet its mission of promoting business and tourism to the Bar Harbor, Maine community and Acadia National Park.”
Eaton will be in attendance for the Chamber’s first after hours event of the season at Geddy's on Thursday, April 6.