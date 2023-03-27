Business

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has hired its next executive director. The Board of Directors announced on Monday that it will welcome Everal Eaton to the organization on April 3.

Eaton has worked with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., since 2015, where he served as senior director of operations. He helped the organization through two strategic plans – a rebrand of the organization and the establishments of the Young Professionals Council, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and the Nonprofit Council, according to information from the Chamber.