BAR HARBOR — A new executive director is heading to the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

Starting on April 3, Everal Eaton will fill the vacated role left by Alf Anderson, who resigned from his post in December after seven years on the job. Eaton comes to Bar Harbor with eight years of experience at a chamber of commerce in Pennsylvania.

