BAR HARBOR — A new executive director is heading to the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
Starting on April 3, Everal Eaton will fill the vacated role left by Alf Anderson, who resigned from his post in December after seven years on the job. Eaton comes to Bar Harbor with eight years of experience at a chamber of commerce in Pennsylvania.
“I always wanted to lead a chamber and the Bar Harbor community is beautiful. So I’m just very excited and appreciative to be selected,” said Eaton.
Since 2014, Eaton has been serving the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Upon graduating Wilkes University, he became a full-time employee of the chamber where he had previously interned. Throughout his time there, he moved up through the ranks until reaching the title of senior director of operations.
Bo Jennings, the president of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, said his nickname for Eaton is “Captain Chamber” due to his extensive experience in the field.
The Bar Harbor Chamber Board-appointed search committee hired Eaton from an applicant pool of 20 candidates. Resumes ranged from Mount Desert Island residents to contenders from across the country.
“I had an initial instinct that he was the right person for the job. You could tell how passionate he was about the work.” Jennings said. “Every time we spoke with him, it became more evident that he would be a wonderful fit for the position and for our community.”
When he started at the Wyoming Valley Chamber, Eaton said it was a skeletal team that rebounded from past mistakes and slowly rebuilt its image within the community. He credits his strong team and board for the organization’s success.
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned is how important your team is … learning how to work with people, be very strategic, and meet the needs of our community where it was at,” he said.
That growth led Eaton and his team to establish a young professionals council, a diversity equity inclusion council and a nonprofit council within the community. He also participated in rebranding the chamber and revamping its membership structure.
Eaton said his first few priorities in Bar Harbor entail working with the board and staff to make sure he’s up to speed, getting his “roots established,” and meeting new faces. His secondary goal is to help foster a year-round community in town, which he said the chamber has had a strong push for in recent years.
“I’m very excited to join the community and be able to bring the skills and lessons I learned here in Wilkes Barre to Bar Harbor and help the chamber meet its mission,” he said.
