BAR HARBOR — It is one thing for a business to be recognized by its industry peers, but it is another thing entirely for it to be recognized by its customers. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has found itself able to boast of both this past year, but it is the latter that has earned it “world’s best” designation.
Based on worldwide consumer metrics, Forbes has ranked Bar Harbor Bank & Trust twenty-fourth out of 75 U.S.-based banks on its list of World’s Best Banks. In terms of number of employees, BHBT, with 489, is the smallest to be recognized. Joining the list of banks located in Maine are Camden National Bank (no. 18) and Bangor Savings Bank (no. 13).
“It didn’t happen by accident,” said BHBT CEO Curtis Simard. “We’ve created a bank that is engineered for any environment.”
In the past 18 months, the bank has also been recognized as one of America’s Best Banks by Newsweek and one of America’s Best-In-State Banks by Forbes, and has been the recipient of the Doing Well by Doing Good Award from Mastercard, according to a press release from the company.
Simard jokingly calls the bank “plain vanilla,” but said that is precisely what has made it successful for the last 135 years. “At a basic level, we take deposits from neighbors and we lend them to other neighbors.” He said that there is little risk in the bank’s overall portfolio and 89 percent of bank deposits are at or below a level where they are fully insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
Speaking to the larger economic forces at play across the state, Simard said that commercial lending remains strong, but there are signs of slowing in other areas, such as in the purchase of automobiles and durable goods. Overall, he said, Maine continues to have a strong economy, even as one of its primary industries – the lobster fishery – faces uncertainty.
What advice would the CEO of one of the world’s best banks give to those who may be concerned about the economy or even the health of banks in general?
Relationship building and communication, said Simard, adding that it is important at any level of financial need. “Build a relationship with a banker at a community bank,” he said. “Someone who knows you, knows your risk and needs and who can individualize products based on them.”