BAR HARBOR — It is one thing for a business to be recognized by its industry peers, but it is another thing entirely for it to be recognized by its customers. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has found itself able to boast of both this past year, but it is the latter that has earned it “world’s best” designation.

Based on worldwide consumer metrics, Forbes has ranked Bar Harbor Bank & Trust twenty-fourth out of 75 U.S.-based banks on its list of World’s Best Banks. In terms of number of employees, BHBT, with 489, is the smallest to be recognized. Joining the list of banks located in Maine are Camden National Bank (no. 18) and Bangor Savings Bank (no. 13).

