MOUNT DESERT — The Asticou Inn, the venerable old-fashioned hotel at the head of the harbor in Northeast Harbor, has a new owner.
He is Tim Harrington, the Kennebunk-based real estate developer and owner of multiple hotels who bought the Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor in 2020 and spent a mint transforming it into a model of elegance.
Harrington bought the Asticou from the Asti-Kim Corporation for a price that has been reported at $7.7 million.
The sale includes not only the main hotel building with its swimming pool and tennis courts, but also several nearby cabins and houses. Altogether there are 24.5 acres, with land and buildings assessed for tax purposes at $10.17 million. Just over half of that assessment, $5.39 million, is for the main hotel building and its 15.6 acres.
Officials of the Asti-Kim Corporation told the Mount Desert Planning Board in December 2018 that without a major rehabilitation and expansion, the future of the Asticou would be in serious doubt.
“In its current configuration, the Asticou … is not sustainable,” said Alex Kimball, Asti-Kim’s vice president and treasurer. “We’ve got to do something different if we’re going to keep the Asticou as a going enterprise.”
Asti-Kim President Jim McCabe said a huge amount of the inn’s revenue goes into simply maintaining it.
The original Asticou was built by A.C. Savage and opened in 1884. After it was destroyed by fire in 1890, Savage rebuilt and reopened it in 1891. It has been open every summer since then, except for five years during World War II. And it continued to be owned by members of the Savage family until 1964, when it was purchased by the Asti-Kim Corporation.
According to the Asticou’s published history, Asti-Kim was formed by a group of local businesspeople and summer residents “who wished to see the tradition of the large hotels preserved for the future.”