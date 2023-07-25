Business

Asticou Inn sold

The Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor has been bought by Tim Harrington, owner of Southwest Harbor's Claremont Hotel.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

MOUNT DESERT — The Asticou Inn, the venerable old-fashioned hotel at the head of the harbor in Northeast Harbor, has a new owner.

He is Tim Harrington, the Kennebunk-based real estate developer and owner of multiple hotels who bought the Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor in 2020 and spent a mint transforming it into a model of elegance.