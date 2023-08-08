Business

Destination health

The owners of Destination Health on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor are hoping to turn four apartments that are currently used as short-term rentals into transient accommodations.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — The owners of Destination Health on Cottage Street are considering converting four short-term rental apartments adjacent to the business into either hotel or motel rooms.

Owners Sheridy Olson and Mara Raskin were joined by Tom St. Germain when they went before the Planning Board at its meeting Aug. 2. They requested that the reclassification of their apartments into transient accommodations be considered as a minor review instead of a major review.