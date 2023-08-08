BAR HARBOR — The owners of Destination Health on Cottage Street are considering converting four short-term rental apartments adjacent to the business into either hotel or motel rooms.
Owners Sheridy Olson and Mara Raskin were joined by Tom St. Germain when they went before the Planning Board at its meeting Aug. 2. They requested that the reclassification of their apartments into transient accommodations be considered as a minor review instead of a major review.
Both review processes consider the same criteria and standards. The difference is that major reviews are made by the Planning Board and minor reviews are made by the planning director. Under planning director approval, applicants are not subject to public hearings at Planning Board meetings.
The board voted 4:1 in favor of changing the review from major to minor, with board member Cosmo Nims voting against, so the reclassification decision will now be under the purview of the planning director.
“The reasoning is that the project would not have a significant impact on the neighborhood or on the environment,” said Planning Director Michele Gagnon.
There were no physical changes proposed to the structure and the use of the apartments would remain the same. Gagnon said that an increase in traffic would not be an issue since the units are already being rented, and renters already come and go from the property.
“Essentially nothing is going to change in the way that we have been using it,” said Olson. "It's always been a commercial property; it's always been intended to be used as a commercial property.”
Gagnon noted that while the use would not change under a new lodging classification, changing the property to a hotel or motel would mean restrictions on how long the units can be rented for.
“If you are a dwelling unit, you have the ability to rent your property as a long-term rental or as a short-term rental with the proper licensing. If you go under a TA (transient accommodation), you lose the ability to rent beyond 30 days,” Gagnon explained. “If the applicant comes and seeks this path, the applicant can't turn around in the winter necessarily and rent that unit for 30 days.”
Gagnon noted that Olson and Raskin would need to decide whether they wanted their apartments to become a hotel or motel, as the two lodging definitions have different specifications despite having similar uses.
“The only difference [between hotels and motels] is whether members of the public are allowed to attend events,” said Planning Board Chair Millard Dority.
Ruth Eveland, vice chair of the Planning Board, said that while the change in definition did not seem to make much of a difference in the use of the property, she worried about the perception that many residents have about the labels “hotel” and “motel.”
“My concern is that what it looks like on paper is a change from something that is listed as an apartment to something that is listed as transient accommodations, and the public reaction to that phrase could be an issue,” said Eveland.
Raskin later told the Islander that the primary reason for this change was the minimum number of nights that must be booked for a short-term rental. Classifying the apartments as hotel or motel rooms would allow guests to book stays as short as one night.
“When you do short-term rental, there's a four-night minimum,” Raskin explained. “We’ve had a lot of clients who wanted to book retreats for weekends.”
Despite the classification, there will not be typical amenities that are usually associated with hotels and motels.
“The building is part of Destination Health so there is the opportunity to market the rooms with add-on services that we offer here,” said Raskin. “There's no space to add amenities; we’re not changing the structure at all.”
The building still needs to pass some inspections before going before the planning director, but Raskin said that she and Olson hope to have everything in order as soon as possible.