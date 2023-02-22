Business

BAR HARBOR — Leaders of some nonprofit organizations on Mount Desert Island are disappointed over the decision by Amazon to shut down AmazonSmile, the philanthropy program that for the past 10 years has provided funds to nonprofits large and small.

The program ended Monday.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you