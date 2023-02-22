BAR HARBOR — Leaders of some nonprofit organizations on Mount Desert Island are disappointed over the decision by Amazon to shut down AmazonSmile, the philanthropy program that for the past 10 years has provided funds to nonprofits large and small.
The program ended Monday.
Here is how Amazon had described it on its website: “Shop at smile.amazon.com and we’ll donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to your favorite charitable organization – no fees, no extra cost.”
That meant that if a customer bought $100 worth of goods, Amazon would donate 50 cents to the nonprofit of the customer’s choice.
The company said in a Jan. 18 letter to customers: “After almost a decade, the program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped. With so many eligible organizations – more than 1 million globally – our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin.
“To help charities that have been a part of the AmazonSmile program with this transition, we will be providing them with a one-time donation equivalent to three months of what they earned in 2022 through the program…”
National Public Radio reported on Jan. 19 that AmazonSmile’s average donation to U.S. nonprofits in 2022 was $230.
“However, some organizations – especially small ones – say the donations were incredibly helpful to them,” the NPR report continued. “And many shoppers who use AmazonSmile have expressed their dismay on social media and shared the impact the program has had on the charities they support.”
Amy McVety, executive director of the Mount Desert Nursing Association, said of the elimination of AmazonSmile, “We’re disappointed by it because we were finally getting some traction with people actually signing up and using it for us.
“Our last quarter payout was around $150.”
Before that, McVety said, the Nursing Association was getting maybe $5 or $10 because so few people had signed up for AmazonSmile.
“So, I think we were just on the trajectory of having it be worthwhile, and now it’s going away, unfortunately.”
Lisa Horsch Clark, vice president of development and donor relations at Friends of Acadia, said AmazonSmile has been a small but consistent source of funding.
“We always got a check each month, but it was not a lot of money,” Horsch Clark said.
She said Friends of Acadia typically got about $100 a month from AmazonSmile.
“Its closing is not going to break Friends of Acadia financially, but I know it will make a lot of our members sad because it was just one more way they could support us in a way that was right for them.”
Amazon said in its letter to customers announcing the closure of AmazonSmile, “We will continue to pursue and invest in other areas where we’ve seen we can make meaningful change – from building affordable housing to providing access to computer science education for students in underserved communities to using our logistics infrastructure and technology to assist broad communities impacted by natural disasters.”
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.