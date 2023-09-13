SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Allen Insurance and Financial has again been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 12th consecutive year on this list.
Allen has six offices in Maine, including the former L.S. Robinson Co. office at 339 Main St. in Southwest Harbor.
“We are honored and grateful to be a Best Place to Work in Maine again this year,” said Michael Pierce, company president. “We participate in this program because it helps us learn from our employees. Their feedback is invaluable because it helps us identify where we excel, and, most importantly, where we can improve – for our employee-owners and, ultimately, for our customers.”
The Best Places to Work in Maine program was created by the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and Minneapolis-based BridgeTower Media, with the winners published by Mainebiz.
The program consists of two surveys. An employer survey accounts for 25 percent of the total evaluation while another survey measures the employee experience, and accounts for the remaining 75 percent. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings, which will be announced in October.
The Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250-plus U.S. employees). With its 95 employee-owners, Allen Insurance and Financial is in the medium-sized category.
Allen Insurance and Financial is a 100 percent employee-owned insurance, employee benefits and financial services company with offices in Rockland, Camden, Belfast, Southwest Harbor and Waterville.