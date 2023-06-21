BAR HARBOR — Kathryn Arbach, co-founder of A&B Naturals, has sold the business to long-time store employee Jonathan Record and his partner Tommy Maruca.
“When you have a business, it is kind of like a baby,” Arbach told the Islander. “You want to ensure that it will be nurtured and protected … and I couldn’t be happier that these guys are taking over. I feel like it’s been this perfect match.”
Patrons of the natural foods and health store at 101 Cottage St. in downtown Bar Harbor will not see many changes as the business switches hands. “We are determined to learn and maintain what customers and employees have come to expect,” said Maruca.
Record added, “The integrity of what she (Kathryn) has built means a lot to the community and to us.”
Arbach started the company along with her then-business partner, Steven Bodge, in 2007. Both had worked at a store called the Alternative Market, but they found that they would like to create a store with a stronger commitment to the year-round community of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island.
The location on Cottage Street was the perfect place to grow their business.
After about three years, Arbach bought Bodge’s share of the company. Arbach has been the sole owner for well over a decade, and despite loving the store, she said it is a lot for one person to handle on their own.
“It’s been really a pleasure working in this industry,” said Arbach. “I like supporting and working with local vendors. Maine has a great community of people who produce incredible products, so I feel like I am able to offer something I also would consume.”
Arbach said that it is her loyal customers and dedicated community that have kept her in the business for so long. “People could not be more supportive,” she said. “We have a great community here, and it makes the last 16 years all worthwhile.”
Record and Maruca understand that customer relationship because they were once A&B customers themselves. “My first time coming to A&B, I was a tourist,” explained Record. “And I thought, I am so glad that Bar Harbor has a store like this.”
When Record and Maruca moved to the area in 2015, they were even happier to frequent the store and explore its large selection of both nationally recognized brands and local goods from Maine-certified organic farms and kitchens.
“I have always loved produce,” explained Record. So when he saw that A&B was hiring a produce and bulk foods buyer, he jumped at the opportunity.
As he fell more in love with his job and got more attached to the store, Record began to wonder what would happen if Arbach ever closed or sold her business. It turns out, she would ask him to buy it.
Around this time last year, Arbach realized that life is short, and she was ready to move on from A&B. When she asked him to buy, for Record, there was no other decision.
“I’ve done a lot of jobs,” he said, “and working here is the first that doesn’t feel like a job – I love what I do.”
Over the summer, Record and Maruca will learn from Arbach and slowly take over her responsibilities. While Maruca has extensive experience in retail and customer service, he is still getting to know the ins and outs of running A&B.
Maruca was previously employed by Dawnland, the company that operates the Jordan Pond House and retail shops within Acadia National Park. “In my many experiences of retail, I have walked into a lot of different environments,” said Maruca.
“And here we just have such a beautiful product lineup and it is so well done that I get to come in and do my part in something that is already such a success.”
In the weeks following the sale, the new owners plan to extend the hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and reopen the in-store café that has been closed since April.
Shoppers can expect to see both Record and Maruca, and Arbach as well for a time, at the store.
The team is excited to share that they will be continuing the customer loyalty program.
“Nothing is being taken away,” said Record. “It is still going to be the same A&B.”