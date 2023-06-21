Business

A&B Naturals

(From left) Kathryn Arbach, Tommy Maruca and Jonathan Record behind the counter of the café at A&B Naturals in Bar Harbor.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

BAR HARBOR — Kathryn Arbach, co-founder of A&B Naturals, has sold the business to long-time store employee Jonathan Record and his partner Tommy Maruca.

“When you have a business, it is kind of like a baby,” Arbach told the Islander. “You want to ensure that it will be nurtured and protected … and I couldn’t be happier that these guys are taking over. I feel like it’s been this perfect match.”

