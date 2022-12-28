MOUNT DESERT — Brian Henkel, currently the Wild Acadia Project coordinator at Friends of Acadia (FOA), has been named the town’s new public works director.
He succeeds Tony Smith, who retired Oct. 31 after 21 years in the job.
Henkel’s appointment, which the Select Board approved last week, is effective Jan. 17.
“I have really enjoyed my time at Friends of Acadia and what I’m doing there,” Henkel said. “But I was always kind of keeping my eyes open for what would be the next reasonable step in my career.
“This seemed kind of a natural fit for me, a place where I could contribute. I have the background; I have the experience that is useful to the position.”
Henkel serves as chair of the Mount Desert School Committee and as vice chair of the school system board.
Before the Select Board voted unanimously to approve Henkel’s appointment as public works director, board member Geoff Wood questioned whether his town and school positions might be incompatible, especially given that both public works and the schools account for a large portion of the town’s budget.
“I have some concerns about that because the two budgets are enormous,” Wood said. “I also have some concerns about the overlap.”
Henkel said he and Town Manager Durlin Lunt had gotten legal opinions from attorneys for both the town and the schools, and they concluded that there would be no conflict of interest and that holding both town and school positions would not violate state law or the town charter.
“I do understand your concerns,” Henkel told Wood, “And I want to tell you out front that my primary position would be as public works director.
“I would like to try and stay on the school board if I can. I am aware that there may be overlap and there may be a significant amount of work and it may not work out. And that would mean I would have to focus on the public works director’s role.
“I don’t want to step down yet [from the school positions] if I don’t have to,” Henkel said. “I would like to see how it goes and see if I can work it out.”
Henkel is a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He has worked as a groundwater and surface water hydrologist for more than 15 years.
His job at FOA is coordinating the Wild Acadia Project, which is a collaboration between FOA and Acadia National Park that aims to improve degraded ecological conditions in and around the park. One of its major initiatives is restoration of the Great Meadow wetland.
Henkel said he had never considered the public works director’s job in Mount Desert until one day when he was talking with Lunt and the subject came up.
“And I thought, ‘That’s something I certainly can do.’ It’s interesting work and I like giving back to my town.
“Tony [Smith] did a great job of developing staff, so I’ll be moving into something that’s well set up.”
Henkel has served on the town’s Warrant Committee and Investment Committee.
