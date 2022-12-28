News

Brian Henkel

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FOA

MOUNT DESERT — Brian Henkel, currently the Wild Acadia Project coordinator at Friends of Acadia (FOA), has been named the town’s new public works director.

He succeeds Tony Smith, who retired Oct. 31 after 21 years in the job.

