MOUNT DESERT — Robert “Bob” Fernald, a lifelong resident of Somesville and an active funeral director for 63 years, died last Friday at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. He was 89.
He attended Mount Desert schools, graduating from high school in Northeast Harbor in 1952. After studying at the New England Institute of Anatomy in Boston, he became a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Maine in 1955.
Fernald married Jean Elaine Graves in 1956, a year after joining the family business.
Since its beginning in 1860, the Fernald funeral service business has been owned and operated by five generations of Fernalds. In 1961, the current funeral home was built in the village of Somesville. In 1981, the family purchased the Jordan Funeral Home in Ellsworth, followed by the purchase of the Healey Funeral Home in Blue Hill in 1993 and the funeral home in Bar Harbor in 1999. In 2004, all four locations became known as Jordan-Fernald Funeral Homes.
Fernald’s daughter Lauri joined the family business in 1988 and took over its operation from her father in 2018. But he continued to be active in the business, and the pair worked together for 35 years.
Fernald was an original member of the board of directors at the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary in Somesville. He served on the board of directors at Union Trust Company of Ellsworth. He was a long-time member of the Lions Club and was sexton at Brookside Cemetery in Somesville for more than 50 years.
Fernald was a Mason for more than 60 years. As an Anah Shriner, he belonged to the Anah Convertibles Unit, serving as its treasurer for 25 years. He was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 150.
He and Jean supported a number of local organizations, including Acadia Repertory Theatre, Somesville Library Association, Somesville Landing Corporation and Mount Desert Historical Society.
Fernald is survived by his wife, his son Barry and daughter Lauri.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. this Saturday at St. Mary’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Northeast Harbor, followed by interment at Brookside Cemetery.
