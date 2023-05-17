News

Fernalds

(From left) Jim, Lauri and Bob Fernald at the Hospice Regatta of Maine, which the family helped found, in 2016.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

MOUNT DESERT — Robert “Bob” Fernald, a lifelong resident of Somesville and an active funeral director for 63 years, died last Friday at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. He was 89.

He attended Mount Desert schools, graduating from high school in Northeast Harbor in 1952. After studying at the New England Institute of Anatomy in Boston, he became a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Maine in 1955.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you