MOUNT DESERT — Nine months after the Planning Board denied a license to Harold MacQuinn Inc. and Freshwater Stone to resume quarrying in the village of Hall Quarry, the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals will begin hearing the two companies’ appeal of that decision on Nov. 29.

The Planning Board voted Feb. 9 to reject the quarrying application for two reasons: an insufficiently binding easement for an access road over a portion of a neighbor’s property and the incompatibility of quarrying with the surrounding residential area. Quarry opponents have objected particularly to the noise generated by quarrying operations.

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

