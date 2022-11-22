MOUNT DESERT — Nine months after the Planning Board denied a license to Harold MacQuinn Inc. and Freshwater Stone to resume quarrying in the village of Hall Quarry, the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals will begin hearing the two companies’ appeal of that decision on Nov. 29.
The Planning Board voted Feb. 9 to reject the quarrying application for two reasons: an insufficiently binding easement for an access road over a portion of a neighbor’s property and the incompatibility of quarrying with the surrounding residential area. Quarry opponents have objected particularly to the noise generated by quarrying operations.
In denying the license to quarry, the Planning Board voted 5-0 that the quarry operation “would negatively impact the public health and general welfare of the surrounding residential neighborhood.”
The MacQuinn/Freshwater appeal was filed April 14.
The appeals board also will hear a “cross appeal” filed April 20 by several opponents of quarrying. They claim the Planning Board should have cited more reasons for denying the quarrying license.
The two sides in the eight-year battle over the resumption of quarrying had until Aug. 8 to file briefs with the appeals board. They then had until Aug. 29 to file their response to the other side’s brief.
The appeals board was to begin hearing the appeals earlier this fall, but that was delayed because board Chair Bill Ferm suffered an illness. The board does not have a vice chair. So, Kevin Walls, the board member with the most seniority, will chair the Nov. 29 meeting.
