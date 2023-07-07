BAR HARBOR — The town is a step closer to reducing its current list of lodging use definitions. Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain continued her presentation on reducing 19 lodging uses to four at the Planning Board meeting on July 5.
Chamberlain’s presentation was a continuation of one she gave at the June Planning Board meeting – with a few adjustments. Chamberlain changed two of her original four definitions to help clear up confusion.
“I decided to change the name of the two existing uses – motel and hotel – to Lodging I and Lodging II,” Chamberlain said.
Defining a building as a “hotel” or “motel” often brings a certain image to people’s minds, and if a building with that definition does not match what people picture, the terms can get confusing.
“I think some of the terms that we commonly use may not always fit what a use appears to be to some people,” Chamberlain explained. “Motel, for example, might not be the term some would typically use for cottages, and I wanted to use terms that people don’t associate with a building type.”
At the June meeting, Chamberlain’s four lodging uses were inn, bed-and-breakfast, hotel and motel. The definitions for B&Bs and inns remain the same.
Inns and B&Bs are defined as private residences that offer no more than 12 guest rooms. Both lodging types must be occupied by an innkeeper, a full-time resident who either owns the establishment or operates it for the owner.
The main difference between inns and B&Bs is the meals that each establishment may serve, and to whom they may serve them. Inns can offer a full range of meals and are allowed to serve customers who are not overnight guests while B&Bs may serve breakfast only to guests and may not serve additional customers.
Lodging I (motels) and Lodging II (hotels) may offer lodging accommodations to visitors with no cap on room numbers and may include other services and amenities, such as a conference center, to the public.
Chamberlain also went over which lodging uses would be allowed in which districts. She said that her goal was to reduce nonconformities in existing businesses.
“I took into consideration those districts where there are already existing lodging uses and incorporated them in a way that they would become conforming uses or remain a conforming use under the new language,” said Chamberlain.
Chamberlain noted that the downtown residential district was the most difficult to organize, but that she decided to list Lodging I as an allowed use in that district. The downtown residential district currently encompasses 14 lots with lodging uses, and Chamberlain said that many other types of commercial uses are also allowed there.
“Downtown residential allows hospitals, parking garages, medical clinics, museums, nursing and convalescent homes, professional office buildings and other similar commercial uses,” Chamberlain said. “I think people get hung up on that downtown residential description, and maybe that's not really the reality.”
In the downtown residential district, Lodging I will be limited to the areas in which it already exists. Only one property with a lodging use, the Sand Bar Cottage on West Street, sits outside of these areas, and would become a nonconforming use. The areas around Glen Mary, Ledgelawn and Pine streets will not have lodging uses allowed, along with a small area between Cottage and West streets.
Another district specification in Chamberlain’s proposed plan was limiting Lodging II to areas that currently allow restaurants. This meant the elimination of Lodging II from the Mount Desert Street corridor, downtown residential, Salsbury Cove corridor, Salsbury Cove residential and Town Hill residential districts.
The exception to eliminating Lodging II wherever restaurants are not permitted is that Lodging II will be allowed wherever Transient Accommodation VIII (one of the current 19 lodging definitions) is allowed, regardless of whether restaurants are allowed. TA VIII is currently defined as “a building or buildings where for compensation lodging and meals are provided (25 or more rooms).”
Chamberlain said that she will continue to work on the plan to present to the Planning Board again at its August meeting.
“I'd like to propose that we contact all of those existing lodging owners on the list and invite them to a workshop or a Planning Board meeting, and hear from them about what we’re proposing,” said Chamberlain.
“I also want to note for the public this is not a final draft, this is a working document, and there's still lots of time for public input, and I hope we get public input because I’m curious where people who actually have these uses think this should be going. I think there's still a lot of work to do but we’re getting there.”