BAR HARBOR — The town is a step closer to reducing its current list of lodging use definitions. Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain continued her presentation on reducing 19 lodging uses to four at the Planning Board meeting on July 5.

Chamberlain’s presentation was a continuation of one she gave at the June Planning Board meeting – with a few adjustments. Chamberlain changed two of her original four definitions to help clear up confusion.