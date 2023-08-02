News

Bar Harbor Fire Department

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (Maine EMS) has initiated its first pilot site in one of the nation’s first EMS-based direct substance use disorder referral programs – and the Bar Harbor Fire Department will be the first to implement it.

According to a press release from Maine EMS, this new program, called the Maine EMS OPTIONS Referral Program, will enable EMS clinicians (emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians and paramedics) to refer Mainers experiencing substance use disorder (SUD) directly to existing support resources within their area.