BAR HARBOR — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (Maine EMS) has initiated its first pilot site in one of the nation’s first EMS-based direct substance use disorder referral programs – and the Bar Harbor Fire Department will be the first to implement it.
According to a press release from Maine EMS, this new program, called the Maine EMS OPTIONS Referral Program, will enable EMS clinicians (emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians and paramedics) to refer Mainers experiencing substance use disorder (SUD) directly to existing support resources within their area.
OPTIONS, which is an acronym for Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach, Naloxone and Safety, is an initiative developed by Maine Department of Health and Human Services in 2021 to combat the opioid crisis. By referring individuals experiencing SUD to a local OPTIONS liaison, patients can be connected to treatment and resources for harm reduction, naloxone access and recovery support services.
Prior to the OPTIONS Program, Bar Harbor EMS followed the Leave-Behind Program when dealing with SUD patients. This program allowed EMS to leave Narcan and literature on local treatment resources with the patient if they refused transport, but this relied on the patient to make the call to seek out these resources.
John Lennon, assistant chief of the Bar Harbor Fire Department, said that the OPTIONS program will fill that gap and ensure that patients get the help they need.
“We were very eager to be a part of this pilot because it fits in so nicely with the Naloxone Leave-Behind Program and our community Narcan public outreach,” Lennon said. “There was a gap in accessibility where patients were expected to find services for themselves after we [EMS] left the scene from an overdose call, but this program automatically connects patients to an OPTIONS liaison from the field.”
Cases in Bar Harbor will be referred to Nick St. Louis, who serves as the OPTIONS liaison for Hancock County. Once the OPTIONS liaison has been notified, patients can be referred to facilities including Healthy Acadia, the INSPIRE Recovery Center and MDI Hospital for additional help and treatment.
“They can connect them to treatment resources and Narcan access and recovery support services,” said Lennon of the OPTIONS liaison’s role in the program. “With the Leave-Behind Program, it was up to the individual to call the resources and get the help. Now with the OPTIONS program, there is an automatic referral.”
In the weeks that Bar Harbor Fire/EMS has been running OPTIONS, there have been no overdose situations reported to the department.
“July 5, we started this pilot. We’ve had no encounters with anybody,” said Lennon. “Before the pilot started, we had a handful of them.”
The ongoing opioid crisis continues to affect Mainers, with over 27,000 activations of the 911 system for suspected overdose received by EMS agencies across the state in 2021 and 2022. Of those calls, approximately 30 percent of patients refuse transport to an emergency room for further treatment and evaluation.
“This new program will empower Maine EMS clinicians to connect patients experiencing substance use disorder with local treatment options, harm reduction resources and peer support within the patient’s community without a dramatic increase in the workload of EMS professionals,” said Maine EMS Director J. Sam Hurley in the press release.
“EMS’ goal has always been to do the very best for our patients, and this program furthers that mission of enabling EMS clinicians to connect persons experiencing SUD with the resources and support to begin on the road to treatment and recovery – ultimately reducing morbidity and mortality related to SUD throughout the State of Maine.”
Maine EMS will continue to expand this program to additional pilot sites through the end of the year, with anticipated state-wide implementation in 2024.