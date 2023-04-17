ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Darren Belskis, deputy chief ranger at Acadia for the past two years, has been named chief ranger by Superintendent Kevin Schneider.
He succeeds Therese Picard, who resigned in December to take a new job with the National Park Service.
As chief ranger, Belskis will lead the park’s law enforcement rangers and oversee those who handle entrance passes and the vehicle reservation system, as well as fire management, emergency medical services, and search and rescue.
“Darren’s intimate understanding of the park and the community, combined with his experience in the field, will set him up for success in this new role,” Schneider said.
Belskis has 17 years of National Park Service experience, working in parks all over the country. He began his career as a seasonal law enforcement officer at Acadia before taking permanent law enforcement positions at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona and Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota.
Belskis returned to Acadia as a supervisory park ranger in 2014. He was promoted to deputy chief ranger in 2021 and held the acting chief ranger position in December 2022.
Belskis graduated from the University of Maine at Presque Isle with a bachelor’s degree in park management and natural resource protection.
