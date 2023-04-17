News

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Darren Belskis, deputy chief ranger at Acadia for the past two years, has been named chief ranger by Superintendent Kevin Schneider.

He succeeds Therese Picard, who resigned in December to take a new job with the National Park Service.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you