Raymond Gray

Raymond "Razor" Gray cuts hair in his shop in this 2010 photo.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — Raymond Gray, known to almost everyone as Razor Ray, who cut hair in Bar Harbor for more than five decades, died Aug. 30 at Mount Desert Island Hospital. He was 87.

“He was a Bar Harbor institution; there’s no other way to say it,” said Earl Brechlin, a Bar Harbor Town Council member and founding editor of the Islander. “There are not that many places in any community where everybody from every walk of life intersect on a level playing field. The barbershop is one of those places. You hear a lot of stories and share a lot of stories there. It just becomes part of the fabric of the community.

