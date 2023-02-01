TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library welcomed a new director this week. Bob Delsandro formally began his new post on Wednesday, but he has been in and out of the library throughout the week to meet staff and board members and to get the lay of the land.
Delsandro has an extensive resume that relays a variety of fields and positions. “My career in getting to this point has not been like a straight line. I didn’t start in architecture at school and say at some point I want to be the director of the library,” Delsandro said. “I’ve gone from architecture to teddy bear design to graphic design to catalog design and back to architecture.”
Delsandro feels that his experience as a creative director at Vermont Teddy Bear Company will serve him well in his new position as library director. “I was hired as a designer but then later became creative director,” said Delsandro. “When this position came up for the library, I just thought I have a lot of experience in creativity.”
At the moment, while he eases into his new position, Delsandro’s main focus is on promoting the library as a community space and broadening the use of the library within the town of Tremont.
“My goals are just to make the library a community space that people know they can come to anytime, for any questions they have, whether it’s historical, whether it’s just to pick up a book, or to find out a little bit about the local history of Tremont, Bass Harbor, Bernard area,” Delsandro said. “Make the Bass Harbor Memorial Library a bigger part of the community and get more people involved with it.”
Delsandro’s experience impressed Rachel Kohrman Ramos, chair of the Bass Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, who felt that he would be a good fit for the job and would be able to fill the shoes of former director Lisa Murray, who left in October 2022.
“She [Murray] established a lot of good relationships in the community and continues them now, and I see a future where Bob can continue that and expand on it with his own different connections,” said Kohrman Ramos. “I think that they [Delsandro and Murray] have the same passion but he [Delsandro] has a different background and different facets to our community programming. She worked at a library previously and brought some librarian experience, and I think Bob brings project manager experience.”
Delsandro also shares Kohrman Ramos’ ambition for her plans to increase the accessibility of the library and to expand its uses to the community. She feels that Delsandro will be able to achieve those goals since he has a broader background that extends beyond a traditional library setting.
“It’s about being the director of a community space,” Kohrman Ramos said. “Recently, we’ve talked to the town of Tremont about trying to increase our presence as a community space to support their meetings, to support planning, and so Bob really brings a lot of background and skill in reaching out to people and working with all different kinds of people.”
Delsandro also has direct experience in helping to run a library, as he currently serves on the board of directors for the Somesville Library. He feels that his experience with, and his love for, libraries made this director’s position a perfect fit. He also appreciates the enthusiasm that the residents of Tremont have for their library and the passion that the board of trustees has for it as well.
“The board members are more than enthusiastic about the library, and as somebody coming into it as a director, that kind of energy makes you feel good, and you don’t have to like sort of whip up enthusiasm,” Delsandro said. “When people are enthusiastic, it’s easy to jump on board and find something you want to do. And if they don’t know about it, then you teach it to them and if you don’t know about it, they teach it to you and you just keep going forward.”
For now, Delsandro is happy to hear from the rest of the library staff about what they would like to see happen in the immediate future. Since Murray’s departure in October, the staff has been running the library, and Delsandro hopes to build off the ideas that they have been implementing during that time.
