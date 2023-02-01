News

Bob Delsandro

Bob Delsandro is the new director of Bass Harbor Memorial Library.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library welcomed a new director this week. Bob Delsandro formally began his new post on Wednesday, but he has been in and out of the library throughout the week to meet staff and board members and to get the lay of the land.

Delsandro has an extensive resume that relays a variety of fields and positions. “My career in getting to this point has not been like a straight line. I didn’t start in architecture at school and say at some point I want to be the director of the library,” Delsandro said. “I’ve gone from architecture to teddy bear design to graphic design to catalog design and back to architecture.”

