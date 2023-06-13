BAR HARBOR—The votes in today’s election have been tallied and Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines, Val Peacock and Kyle Shank were elected to the Town Council. Voters also authorized a bond to pay for a new school building and enacted four changes to the land use ordinance.
In the race for three, three-year seats, voters elected Caines with 847 votes, Peacock with 723 votes and Shank with 798. Incumbent Erin Cough received 468 votes, Bo Jennings 373 and Nate Young received 606 votes.
In the race for a two-year seat the voters chose Earl Brechlin with 735 votes beating out Charlie Sidman with 488 votes, Brooke Blomquist with 182 votes and Keith Goodrich with 64 votes.
Five open seats on the Warrant Committee will go to Carol Chappell, Kevin DesVeaux, Shaun Farrar, Allison Sasner and Christine Smith.
Misha Mytar and Michael Kiers were elected to two seats on the School Committee and there were no candidates for the one open MDI High School Board of Trustees position.
School bond
Voters have approved a bond of up to $58 million to fund the construction of a new school building by a two-to-one margin with a vote of 1005 to 502.
Land Use Ordinance changes
Voters passed all four amendments to the land use ordinance, including the removal of the double setback distances standard for buildings in subdivisions, the removal of the floor ratio requirement, the removal of the requirements for converting buildings to multi-family use and the removal of the requirement that all utilities be installed underground.