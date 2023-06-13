News

BAR HARBOR—The votes in today’s election have been tallied and Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines, Val Peacock and Kyle Shank were elected to the Town Council. Voters also authorized a bond to pay for a new school building and enacted four changes to the land use ordinance.

In the race for three, three-year seats, voters elected Caines with 847 votes, Peacock with 723 votes and Shank with 798. Incumbent Erin Cough received 468 votes, Bo Jennings 373 and Nate Young received 606 votes.

Tags

Recommended for you