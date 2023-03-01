News

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Town Council is using a sizable portion of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support several initiatives from the police department, Public Works Department, Jesup Memorial Library and the Mount Desert Island YMCA.

During a meeting on Feb. 21, the Town Council moved to immediately fund two requests for the remaining fiscal year: a $90,000 power screen for public works and $60,000 for a police mental health liaison that will be shared and partially funded by the town of Mount Desert.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you