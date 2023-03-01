BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Town Council is using a sizable portion of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support several initiatives from the police department, Public Works Department, Jesup Memorial Library and the Mount Desert Island YMCA.
During a meeting on Feb. 21, the Town Council moved to immediately fund two requests for the remaining fiscal year: a $90,000 power screen for public works and $60,000 for a police mental health liaison that will be shared and partially funded by the town of Mount Desert.
The council also tentatively approved three requests that will pass with the authorization of the 2024 fiscal budget: $119,000 for Jesup Library; $50,000 for the YMCA and $45,000 for a police cruiser replacement.
The town received $588,000 from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Congress passed in March of 2021. After committing to public safety pay, increased traffic signage and financing a fiber network project last year, nearly half a million dollars of the ARPA grant remained.
With the allocation of the 2023 and 2024 requests, the ending balance is $150,000.
The five proposals were originally included in next year’s budget as service enhancements and line items. By using ARPA funds instead, the council can winnow down a 2024 budget that is set to increase taxes by 15 percent.
2023 requests
The mental health liaison is a new position that will respond to those in crises and deliver mental health education to public safety, town staff and community members. Police Chief Jim Willis said the goal of the program is to use law enforcement and emergency room services as a last resort when responding to people in need.
Since 2022, the police department has been running a pilot program with Aroostook Mental Health Services (AMHS), a nonprofit community mental health center. Captain David Kerns said his team has seen the benefits of having a counselor embedded in the police department when responding to mental health incidents, which are occurring more frequently.
Bar Harbor will pay $60,000 and Mount Desert will cover $40,000 for the full-time contract with AMHS. To continue the service after the first year, the council will need to fund the position in the general fund of the budget.
The council also unanimously approved a one-time purchase for a new power screen for the public works department. Previously, the town borrowed one from Acadia National Park that is no longer at its disposal. Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt said the piece of equipment is essential for screening winter sand and leaf piles to make compost from May to November.
2024 requests
Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert said the U.S. Treasury expanded the allowed use of ARPA funds – which were to be used for public health issues – to cover support for initiatives such as the Jesup and the police cruiser purchase. Those requests will be facilitated in the 2024 budget, which can only be certified by voters during the town meeting in June.
All council members except Erin Cough voted to give the Jesup an additional $119,000 on top of the $160,000 it was already getting in town funding for next year. The additional money is going to cover 80 percent of its workers’ health benefits.
Cough said the library has made it clear it will continue to add $120,000 in extra funding for the next three years, asking for $400,000 for the FY25 budget, and $520,000 for the FY26 budget. She said she cannot justify building in a budget line item that will double property taxes for that expense.
Council member Matthew Hochman said the council can worry about future budgets as they come.
“There are many nonprofits on this island that not only don’t pay 80 percent of their employees’ health insurance, but that don’t have health insurance,” Cough said. “I’m not sure that our ARPA funds are the best use to pay the library’s health insurance – 80 percent of the health insurance.”
Cough was also the only dissenter when it came to giving the YMCA an additional $50,000. Currently, the town allocates $100,000 toward the recreational center. The extra funds will go to expanded services, and operation and maintenance of the building.
“During the past year, the Y has experienced increased demand for ALL programs, and has a budgeted operating deficit,” the YMCA request to the council read.
Lastly, the council unanimously supported replacing a $45,000 police cruiser and $7,500 to equip it
