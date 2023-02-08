BAR HARBOR — The preliminary municipal budget in the works for the 2024 fiscal year totals about $38 million and would increase the tax rate by 15.2 percent.
The first look at the budget summary comes after a two-week spree of joint workshops with the Town Council, Warrant Committee and numerous department heads. Finance Director and interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert said there are sure to be tweaks to the numbers before a finalized version goes before voters in June.
“This is just a starting point,” she said.
Of the budget grand total, $23 million would come from property taxes. For the median home value of $405,000, it means an annual tax increase of $575 per year, or $47.92 per month. That is a $1.42 increase from last year’s tax rate of $9.32.
Much of the increases are due to maintenance of effort (MOE) expenses, which carry over the same level of services in the next fiscal year as in the current fiscal year. The MOE increase from FY23 to FY24 is 10.5 percent, partly accounting for “cost of living adjustments for staff, contractual increases for unions, other contracts, and utility increases,” wrote former Town Manager Kevin Sutherland in a memo.
The other maintenance cost comes from a 52.2 percent increase in the Capital Improvement Program, mostly due to four approved bonds including, sewer and water, solar array, school design and fiber buildout for municipal services. Additionally, there is a 5.7 percent raise for Hancock County services and a 9 percent increase for the high school.
On top of those increases, town staff requested 29 service enhancements (SE) totaling roughly $1.4 million that would “improve service” for Bar Harbor. However, not all the requests were supported in the presented budget. Of note were two new staff positions requested by the Planning Department: a $100,000 staff planner and a $100,000 housing and community planner.
Planning Director Michele Gagnon said the housing planner would advance housing-related policies, such as inclusionary programs, and defining and promoting affordable housing. She said the staff planner would allow the department to spend more time on projects outside of the day-to-day work.
The fire and police departments are also looking to bump up their staff numbers. Included in the found-round budget was $240,000 for the fire department to partner with Mount Desert to co-staff two positions for Somesville, for advanced EMS training and for a fire hydrant repair.
Without the new positions, “the Town Hill area will continue to have extended emergency response times for fire and EMS and full-time personnel will need to work increased overtime hours to fill vacations, sick time and vacancies in order to meet minimum staffing needs,” according to the request form.
The police department is asking for a $100,000 shared mental health liaison, 40 percent of which Mount Desert would be responsible for, and a $50,000 planning study to replace the outdated facility in town.
Police Chief Jim Willis said he has received a plethora of mental health related calls, and the system to handle those calls is “really broken in Maine.” He said those in crises could be sitting in an emergency room for quite some time waiting for care, during which time their actions may escalate. When that happens, the police department is called in, but Willis said his team does not have the staff to properly equip the hospital.
A mental health liaison would “provide direct, community-based mental health services to people in the community who are in crises, by a qualified professional who is embedded in the police department,” read the department’s request form.
Nine requests totaling $120,000 came from the Town Manager’s Office, $47,000 of which was allocated for a data architect role for the town assessor. The Finance Department had three requests totaling $33,000 for recruiting and onboarding, accounting software to better track expenses and replacing office equipment.
Lastly, supported in the budget was a Public Works Department request for $120,000 for Jesup Memorial Library for operating support, and $50,000 for the Mount Desert Island YMCA for programming.
The Jesup funds would go toward competitive salaries and benefits for staff members and to maintain current full-time and year-round hours and services. In the last year, the YMCA has seen increased demand for their programs and has a budgeted operating deficit. The financial support would go toward funding these operations and providing services to members who cannot afford to pay.
To help offset a portion of the increase in budget operations, the Town Manager’s Office recommended hourly rates for metered parking to increase from $2 an hour in prime locations and $1.50 in all other locations to $4 and $2 respectively. The cruise ship fund is also expected to bring in around a million dollars, and assumes all bookings prior to March 17, 2022, and the remaining 40 ship visits subject to the 1,000 passenger limit.