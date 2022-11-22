BAR HARBOR — After Dwayne Bolt’s resignation, Misha Mytar has been appointed as the new member of the Bar Harbor School Committee.
The board’s unanimous decision took place during a special meeting on Nov. 17, with the appointment as the only action item on the agenda. The senior project manager for Maine Coast Heritage Trust was asked to serve by the board and will fill in for the remainder of Bolt’s term until June elections when she can choose to continue her tenure.
“It’s an honor,” Mytar said. “I’m hoping that I can be a resource and I’m just a really big believer in the importance of the school not only for our children but to the whole community here.”
According to Mount Desert Island Regional School System Superintendent Mike Zboray, Bolt stepped down due to the large time commitment of the position. He said Mytar was handpicked as his successor because of her background in planning, previous involvement with school committees and for being a stakeholder in the school system as a parent of two young children.
“Being on a school board is a really difficult job and to have someone who is committed to their community and willing to do this role, I commend them,” Zboray said.
Mytar grew up in Surry before receiving her undergraduate degree from Yale University and later earning a master’s in community planning and development from University of Southern Maine. As current vice chair of the Comprehensive Plan Committee and previous parent representative in the principal search committee, she has been an active community member since moving to Bar Harbor with her family.
Before joining MCHT in 2011, Mytar worked for multiple local conservation and planning organizations including Maine Bureau of Parks and Land and Frenchman Bay Conservancy.
“I have experience just being part of thoughtful decision making processes,” she said. “My background is in planning and community development work and that’s all about process and listening and careful decision making.”
With having a first and fifth grader enrolled in Conners Emerson School, Mytar makes a habit of attending community forums for the new school build and other school board meetings. But she said education has been an integral part of her life even before having kids.
“My mother was a public school teacher for about four decades in Bucksport. I was brought up in being a supporter and believer in the importance of public education,” Mytar said. “I remember going to school board meetings from a very early age with her. So I think it’s just really important work.”
Along with serving as a member of the Bar Harbor board, her position also commits her to the MDI High School Board and AOS board. Zboray said the role and responsibilities of a committee member include ensuring the school runs smoothly and hiring and supporting staff.
When asked if she will run again in June, Mytar said it is too soon to know.
“I think she would be a great addition to continue on the board,” Zboray said.”I would hope she would go that way just based on the experience that I had working with her.”
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.