BAR HARBOR — For Noreen Hogan, a journey of over 3,000 miles began with a single pedal in a town nestled amongst the Canadian Rockies.
Hogan embarked on Aug. 2 on a trip along the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, a trail that the Adventure Cycling Association bills as the longest off-pavement route in the world.
Meandering down from Jasper, Alberta, Canada, through Banff, the trail criss-crosses the Continental Divide southward through five different states before ending at the Mexican border in Antelope Wells, N.M.
“It’s all climbing,” said Hogan, who biked the trail solo. “Any time anyone said, ‘Oh, there’s a lot of climbing today,’ I’m like, ‘There’s climbing every day, don’t give me that.’”
As preparation for the journey, Hogan made sure she had her maps and she watched a video or two to get a sense of what the trail conditions would be like. But outside of that, she pretty much went with the flow.
“I’m not really a planner,” Hogan explained. “I got the maps, but I like to just be surprised.”
The lack of planning and the fact that she undertook the journey alone meant that she was free to travel at her own pace and stop whenever something interesting caught her eye. When Hogan heard about a monastery near Ghost Ranch, N.M., she traveled 3 miles back along the trail and stayed there for three days.
“I went to Whitefish, Mont., because the Glacier Symphony was playing,” remembered Hogan. “I went to movies, I went to concerts, I went to art openings, I went to poetry readings. When I saw stuff along the way that seemed like fun, I would stop and do it.”
Even outside of all the stops, the trip ended up taking more time than Hogan had anticipated. Trail conditions and an unexpected rainy period in New Mexico that created “peanut butter” mud, slowed her down considerably. But Hogan was thankful for her supervisors Matt Haney and Kelly Flynn at Mount Desert Island High School, where she works as an ed tech, who supported her on the journey.
“I asked for a one month leave of absence and it ended up being two and a half months because I know how fast I can go on asphalt, I can predict it, but on mountains and you’re on single track or whatever, there’s no way of knowing,” Hogan explained. “So when I knew I was going to be late, I let them know and nobody said, ‘You gotta come back.’ They were completely understanding.”
Just because she didn’t make a plan, though, doesn’t mean that she wasn’t prepared. Hogan, who worked at Southwest Cycle for 10 years and has been cycling most of her life, drew on skills gleaned from plenty of past experiences with similar undertakings.
Her first cycling trip was a year-long journey from England to Egypt when she was 23 years old. She also hiked the Appalachian Trail in 1990 and has completed several other marathon bicycle journeys throughout the continental U.S.
“It was like a combination of skills,” said Hogan. “I think at this point in my life, I came in with a lot of skills and just a lot of abilities to be able to do it.”
A certain sense of fearlessness and a trust in her fellow humans was also a necessity for the trip, as there were nights spent sleeping out alone in the desert and broken spokes meant asking strangers to drive her into town. Nature also threatened Hogan with intense heat at the beginning of the trip and the ever-present possibility of encountering a grizzly bear looming large.
But Hogan made it through, and her faith in people was largely rewarded. People from bow hunters to random passersby on the road in Colorado would stop what they were doing to make sure Hogan had everything she needed.
“People were great,” said Hogan. “People invited me in. I think this is the advantage of being a solo woman, that people are kind of like, ‘Are you OK?’ ... I think its also a thing when you’re traveling through these rural places where there’s nobody or very few people it’s like, people are terrific and nobody’s out there to really harm you ... I think people are really generous when given the opportunity.”
“I have a lot of thank-you letters to write,” Hogan continued. “That’s what I’m doing over Thanksgiving break is writing thank-you letters to all these people because people did invite me in.”
Meeting new people and experiencing new things are all part of what makes these trips so rewarding for Hogan, but she also appreciates the fact that she is just getting on her bike and riding for miles.
“It felt like a meditation in a way,” said Hogan, who only listened to music on three separate occasions (once to ward away grizzly bears) and only turned her phone off airplane mode when she reached a city or town to send photos to her friends and family to show them what a good time she was having. “I like just being in my body and out of my head. Not so much to get away but almost to go to something else.”
Hogan, who is a “loud and proud” 61 1/2-year-old, doesn’t believe that just anyone can complete a trip like this.
“The GDMBR is very challenging with all the elements, elevations and adverse conditions,” said Hogan. “It takes a certain mindset to achieve a journey like this ... It’s not like a superhero thing it’s more like being determined.”
And whether or not people choose to undertake a journey like this, Hogan hopes that her determination inspires others – especially the young students she works with at the high school – to get outside and accomplish something of their own that they can be proud of.
“The thing is, folks should view even their small achievements as victories,” said Hogan. “It might be biking 6 miles around Eagle Lake and the next year riding up Cadillac. Perseverance and determination go a long way. Literally.”