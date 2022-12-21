BAR HARBOR — The results are in for two Bar Harbor housing surveys that garnered over 800 responses from employers and employees living and working in town.
The town’s Planning Department initiated the surveys in September to better understand the housing challenges plaguing all parties who contribute to the local economy. One questionnaire was geared toward business owners while the other was for area workers.
Those who completed the survey included 761 employees and over 70 employers. Of the area workers, 424 live and work in town, 49 live in Bar Harbor but work out of town and 288 work here but live elsewhere.
For those who commute to work in Bar Harbor, 175 respondents (61 percent) would prefer to live in town if they could; 171 workers cited expensive housing prices and 108 said an inability to find the type of housing or unit size they need as the main reasons preventing them from moving.
“Housing costs are getting extreme and housing is not available. I just received notification [rent] is going up $500 a month more. I may need to give up my job and move to where the cost of living is less,” wrote one respondent in the additional comments. “More year-round, affordable rentals are desperately needed, not just in Bar Harbor, but on MDI.”
A majority of employers also agreed housing is a barrier for attracting and retaining employees. Eighty-seven percent listed supply of available housing, 75 percent cited cost of rentals and 69 percent listed cost of home ownership as very significant barriers for their employees finding housing in Bar Harbor.
Eighty-four percent of employer respondents said their employees who do not live in Bar Harbor have difficulty finding housing that meets their needs in town and 76 percent said they have lost at least one employee due to lack of housing or issues of housing affordability in Bar Harbor.
When asked if their employees raise any specific concerns or challenges related to housing, one employer wrote, “The high cost of housing locally paired with the scarcity of housing has greatly affected the ability to hire. We had many applicants this year that I could not hire due to the fact that we could not provide housing. Many employees that would have previously commuted to work from off-island opted not to this year due to the high cost of gas early in the 2022 season.”
The survey asked employers if they would be interested in supporting or advocating for a number of housing policies in Bar harbor to improve employee access to housing. Eighty-one percent said they would advocate for zoning changes that would make it easier to build housing, 79 percent said they would support more workforce housing options and 57 percent said they would be interested in exploring the feasibility of shared employee dormitories.
Assistant Planner Steve Fuller wrote in an email to the press that the results of the survey will be discussed in more detail at the next Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting, which will take place on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.