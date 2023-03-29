News

ELLSWORTH – Hancock County Superior Court Justice Robert Murray on Wednesday ordered a Bar Harbor man to serve two years in prison for an aggravated domestic violence assault conviction.

Thomas O. Alley, 59, had previously pleaded no contest to the charge as well as a host of others including domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal restraint with a dangerous weapon, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a report of a crime. That plea was entered March 6.

