ELLSWORTH – Hancock County Superior Court Justice Robert Murray on Wednesday ordered a Bar Harbor man to serve two years in prison for an aggravated domestic violence assault conviction.
Thomas O. Alley, 59, had previously pleaded no contest to the charge as well as a host of others including domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal restraint with a dangerous weapon, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a report of a crime. That plea was entered March 6.
Murray ordered seven years of incarceration, with all but two years suspended, with three years of probation upon his release. Alley must also complete a certified domestic violence program.
The judge listened to more than two hours of testimony from Alley’s victim as well as his mother, significant other and friends before issuing the sentence.
Alley’s victim apologized to the judge for her appearance. She wore exercise apparel—a gray hoodie and green leggings.
“I do not deem it appropriate but I do have a reason,” the woman said. I wanted Mr. Alley to see me in this exact outfit today as it was the exact outfit I was wearing on November 6, 2018 when he brutally strangled, kidnapped, held me against my will … inhibited my access to get help … and threatened to kill me.”
As a result, the woman testified that she has post traumatic stress disorder.
“I keep my bedroom door locked at night,” she said. “I keep every window and door locked at the house when I’m alone. I have to think about my own safety everywhere I go. I’ve been in my own emotional prison for over four years.
“Am I satisfied with the negotiations that originally reduced his 15 count indictment?” she asked the judge.
“No, absolutely not.”
Silverstein told the court that his client has had a lifelong struggle with alcohol addiction. By the time Alley was a young teen he was abusing alcohol, the defense attorney said.
Alley addressed the court himself.
“The level of my remorse to her distress is deep but I can't just add that remorse, I must take action to amend it,” Alley said. “There were things today that I had not heard.”
Alley’s mother, Charlotte Bordeaux, addressed the court.
“I just want to say everything I’ve heard so far has been textbook alcoholism as I’ve experienced it myself,” said Bordeaux. “I’ll be coming up on 40 years sobriety in October. I will say that my son is working a very serious program now. It’s a hopeful situation. I hope our family can heal from all this.”
Alley’s significant other had Silverstein read a letter to the judge.
“He’s been gentle and kind for the five years we’ve been together,” the woman said. The couple have a young daughter together. The woman said Alley had been solicitous throughout her pregnancy, which was a complicated one.
Silverstein said that with Alley’s previous counsel, the state had agreed to one year in prison.
Assistant Defense Attorney Heather Staples said she and Silverstein had agreed to a range of 7 years as a base sentence with time to serve between one year and 2.5 years.
Staples argued the incarceration portion of the sentence should be in the upper range.
Silverstein said one year was more appropriate and no more than 18 months.
A factor in the justice’s sentencing decision was Alley’s criminal record, which includes four previous misdemeanor assault convictions.
Alley was remanded to the custody of the Maine Department of Corrections immediately despite a request for a stay from his attorney Jeffrey Silverstein until after Easter Sunday.