BAR HARBOR — The town is in the early stages of proposing four land use ordinance changes that could ease stringent regulations for housing.

The Planning Board held public hearings Jan. 4 on draft warrant articles to remove the double setback distances, floor area ratio, conversion to multifamily use requirements and installation of underground utilities requirements. Planning officials said these changes are part of the fourth strategy in the 2019 Housing Policy Framework to identify zoning barriers to the development of affordable workforce housing.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

