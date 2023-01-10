BAR HARBOR — The town is in the early stages of proposing four land use ordinance changes that could ease stringent regulations for housing.
The Planning Board held public hearings Jan. 4 on draft warrant articles to remove the double setback distances, floor area ratio, conversion to multifamily use requirements and installation of underground utilities requirements. Planning officials said these changes are part of the fourth strategy in the 2019 Housing Policy Framework to identify zoning barriers to the development of affordable workforce housing.
“We asked the planning office…to just tell us how can we deal with these ones, the low hanging fruit, the easy ones that make it confusing and also make it more expensive for development of property into housing,” said Planning Board Chair Millard Dority.
The first amendment would remove the double setback distance and allow buildings to be constructed closer together and would enable the property owner to build a denser number of units.
As the LUO is written now, “if two buildings face each other in a district where the front setback is 75 feet, the buildings are required to be located no less than twice that distance from one another, which would result in the two buildings being 150 feet apart,” Code Enforcement Officer Angela Chamberlain said.
At the public hearing, Bar Harbor resident Patricia Samuel recalled an incident in which an entire housing proposal was thrown out because there were some concerns that neighbors would be living too close to one another.
“I am glad to see we are being more sensible,” she said.
A second amendment would eliminate the floor area ratio (FAR) used to calculate a building’s floor area in relation to nearby buildings. Whenever a building is demolished, constructed or added on to, the calculation changes.
The FAR standard is only applicable to one of the 40 zoning districts, Downtown Residential. Chamberlain explained the process to calculate FAR.
“One needs to manually compare the lot size of every single lot within 300 feet of a proposed development, then calculate the gross floor area of each principal building on each lot. Once the floor area ratio has been established for every lot within 300 feet of the development, all those numbers need to be calculated to establish both the mean and median values, and whichever is the larger of the two is the FAR applied to the proposed project,” she said. “Simple.”
Planning Board member Earl Brechlin, who suggested the change, said the requirement may have been intended to control the overall bulk of buildings, but the constantly changing standard is another “bureaucratic impediment to anyone starting a project.”
“I cannot think of a single instance where this FAR standard, required in only one district, has served the purpose of controlling bulk that isn’t already met through the other dimensional standard requirements,” Chamberlain said.
The third ordinance change would remove the requirements to convert an existing building into three or more multifamily dwellings. Those provisions include off-street parking, written approvals from the fire, electrical and plumbing inspectors, a minimum unit size of 500 square feet, and separate toilet and kitchen facilities.
Chamberlain said not only are many of those requirements already addressed in either the adopted building code or LUO, but they are also more restrictive, and therefore more prohibitive. She said the construction of new multifamily dwelling units do not have to meet the same requirements as imposed on conversions of existing buildings.
“We’re looking to bring equity between what we would require of a new structure versus an existing structure,” said Planning Director Michele Gagnon. “Why would we be more stringent in the structure that already exists, especially as we know that it is to our best interest to reuse existing structures?”
Lastly, the Planning Board heard public comment on “an amendment to remove the requirement that all utilities be installed underground.”
Chamberlain said there are several issues concerning underground installation including costly expenses, ledge blasting and the prevalence of sensitive areas like wetlands, which most applicants are encouraged to protect. She said allowing the use of overhead utilities is one way to avoid those potential pitfalls.
“The reality is the installation of underground utilities drives the cost of development up, which then gets passed on to the consumer,” she said. “If we are committed to creating opportunities for reasonably priced housing, we need to find ways to reduce requirements that make the cost of development out of reach.
Dority said the board received several written comments from the public that underground utilities provide protection from storm damage and power outages.
“Underground utilities are not free from defects or problems, and they actually are more difficult to fix and to rectify if it’s major damage,” Brechlin said.
Gagnon said the requirement is routinely waived or modified in Planning Board review, as allowed by the existing standard, which is one reason for its proposed removal.
Now the Town Council will hold public hearings on the four ordinances and decide whether to accept or reject the final drafts for the annual town meeting in June. The proposals will then go back to the Planning Board for its recommendation.