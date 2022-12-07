BAR HARBOR — After being shuttered for six years, the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound will reopen its steamers in time for the next summer season.
Under Aaron Jackson’s new ownership, the restaurant at 414 Bar Harbor Road will feature a fresh seafood market along with a 500-gallon saltwater tank aquarium to entertain dine-in patrons of all ages. A 38-foot lobster boat will be permanently docked next to the restaurant and serve up hand-spun, locally made ice cream.
“We decided to completely renovate it inside and out and bring it back like never before,” said Jackson.
To serve up hungry guests, Jackson has installed brand-new, state-of-the-art lobster steamers outside. The saltwater crustaceans from glass tanks inside the restaurant that can hold up to a thousand pounds of lobsters will be transported to the backyard cookers and steamed on the spot.
Some menu staples will include crack-and-eat lobster, lobster tacos and a variety of lobster rolls from mayo-tossed to hot and buttery, and a house-special roll drizzled in garlic aioli. The original screened-in porch has been converted into a fully enclosed dining area with heating and air conditioning to fully enjoy those fan favorites.
Jackson said visitors will also have the option of eating outside on picnic tables to enjoy music under a “welcoming” ambiance of hanging lights. Eventually he wants to install an amphitheater behind the building for live music events.
For those who prefer to carry out their seafood, a selection of freshly caught fish will be available inside the to-go market. Clams, scallops and oysters, along with whole lobsters, will be readily available.
Jackson said the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound will open in the first few weeks of May and will stay open until the end of October. He is currently hiring for all positions, with starting pay at $20 an hour plus tips.
For more information, visit the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound Facebook page or contact Aaron Jackson by email at lobsterdockceo@gmail.com.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.